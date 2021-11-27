For the last three weeks, this column has been devoted to honoring the best volleyball, soccer and football players in the county.
For the last two weeks, I’ve had to sit on my hands and wait for the opportunity to write about, in my mind, the most exciting sports news I’ve seen in a very long time: the Carolina Panthers’ resigning of quarterback Cam Newton.
No shred of rumor or inkling of expectations could have prepared me for the moment that I read the news that the signing was in motion. I quickly took a screenshot, sent it my wife and then called her immediately so we could scream at each other in excitement through our phones.
In an instant, my love for Sunday football was reignited. I’m a Panthers fan first and foremost, and for the last few years, that hasn’t amounted to much. Signing Newton may have been a panic decision by fourth-year owner David Tepper, but it was the best move he could have possibly made for a fan base itching to cheer for something tangibly nostalgic.
I have friends who live in Charlotte, and they said the signing was all the city talked about for a week. Ticket sales instantly skyrocketed for the Panthers’ next home game against the Washington Football Team.
On a macro level, the signing was an incredible moment in NFL history. Based on my research, there has been no other instance of a team releasing a longtime quarterback they drafted and then resigning him soon after.
Newton was the No. 1 pick in 2011 before he spent nine seasons in Charlotte. Between 2011-2015, Newton electrified the NFL like few before him. He remains Carolina’s passing leader with just under 30,000 yards (the next-highest signal-caller only has 19,000), as well as the NFL’s career leader in quarterback rushing touchdowns with 72.
His tenure as the franchise signal-caller for the Panthers peaked in 2015 when he won the league’s Most Valuable Player Award and led the Panthers to a 15-1 regular-season record and a Super Bowl appearance.
After that, Newton struggled to stay healthy, and the Panthers only reached the playoffs once between 2016-2018. He only played two games in 2019 and was released in March 2020 when Tepper brought in a new coaching staff looking for a fresh slate.
He was signed three months later by the New England Patriots, where he started 15 games before being released prior to the end of the 2021 training camp.
And that appeared to be that.
The Panthers, meanwhile, inserted two late-model substitutes at the position – Teddy Bridgewater in 2020 and Sam Darnold at the beginning of this season. Bridgewater led the team to a 5-11 finish last season, and Darnold was tied the league lead in interceptions with 11 before he was injured earlier this month.
With the Panthers having lost five of their last six games, owner David Tepper made a bold move – he reached out to one of the most popular players in the franchise’s history and asked if he still wanted to play football in Charlotte.
Newton’s answer was an emphatic “yes,” and why wouldn’t it be? Sure, he could have remained salty at his unceremonious ejection from the franchise, but there’s no question that Newton likes Charlotte and Charlotte likes him back.
For me personally, there was no time in my life as a sports fan like Newton’s first five seasons in the NFL. My wife and I watched every game religiously, we felt every win and loss deep in our bones, and we decided we loved the name “Cameron” so much we gave it to our oldest son.
As Newton’s play fell off and the team struggled, we found Sundays just weren’t as much fun. You could probably call us fair-weather fans, and that might be a fair title.
But I’ll say this: we don’t care a lick if the Panthers win another game this season. The playoffs? Who cares? Another Super Bowl? So what. All that matters is Newton is back under center and the Panthers are fun to watch again.
Everyone was hoping for a storybook return to Bank of America Stadium last week when the Panthers hosted Washington, coached by longtime Panthers coach Ron Rivera. It didn’t happen, Carolina lost 27-21, but for me, the storybook return had already happened the week before that.
Newton’s first game as a rookie in the NFL was a road contest at the Arizona Cardinals. I still remember how it felt when he aired it out to Steve Smith Sr. in the first quarter for a 77-yard bomb to the end zone. I couldn’t believe what I was seeing on my TV screen. He wound up breaking the NFL rookie debut record that afternoon with 422 yards and set the then-record for rookie passing yards (4,051) and rushing yards (706) by a quarterback. Those Offensive Rookie of the Year all-purpose yards still haven’t been topped, by the way.
Fast forward to Nov. 14 when the 4-5 Panthers visited the 8-1 Cardinals. Newton had only just been signed, and fans were warned he probably wouldn’t play since he was unfamiliar with the playbook and hadn’t played competitively in months.
Instead, Newton was inserted into the lineup early in the first quarter and ran in a 2-yard touchdown to put his team up 6-0. Later, he threw a 2-yard touchdown pass to Robby Anderson en route to a 34-10 Panthers victory. It was official: Newton was back.
The Panthers have the No. 4 defense in the league, a healthy Christian McCaffrey back in the lineup and a franchise icon back under center for the first time in three years.
They’re dangerously close to missing the playoffs at 5-6, but again, who cares? Everything is right with the football universe again. Players and fans of opposing teams agree, proclaiming on social media that Newton playing in Panther blue “just feels right.”
Everyone is watching to see how the scenario plays out, and so am I. As soon as I found out Newton was returning, I shelled out the money to start streaming NFL games. I, for one, don’t plan to miss a moment.
