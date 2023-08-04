(Check out this week’s episode of The Paper Boys podcast, where J.J. Smith speaks to James and Brooke Fulcher, organizers of the Sarah James Fulcher Redfish Tournament, and then with Zack Nally who addresses the crisis high schools are facing in trying to fill athletic trainer vacancies.)
----------------------------------
The waters off Carteret County are often referred to a fisherman’s paradise, but offshore billfishing gets too much credit for that.
There is a lot more fishing happening along the Crystal Coast than just on the tooled-up sportfishing vessels and crew that fight for fame and riches in blue marlin tournaments that dominate May, June and July.
If spring leading into summer is for the billfish enthusiasts, then summer leading into fall is for the gamefish folks, in particular Spanish Mackerel.
The Crystal Coast is home to a number of exceptional competitions that draw outboard and land-locked anglers alike to its shores each and every year.
The 16th annual Carteret Community College Spanish Mackerel & Dolphin Tournament was held July 8-15, pulling in 230 anglers from 51 registered teams.
The sixth annual Sarah James Fulcher Redfish Tournament will take place on Friday through Sunday, Aug. 11-13. Last year’s competition saw a meteoric rise to 988 anglers and a purse of $80,300.
The sixth annual CTO (Cross Trail Outfitters) based out of Camp Albemarle in Newport will take place Saturday, Aug. 19.
The seventh annual Atlantic Beach King Mackerel Fishing Tournament is slated to run from Oct. 7-28. Last year’s first-place prize was $15,000 with a field of close to 150 boats.
The fifth annual Emerald Isle Fall Fishing Tournament is set for Saturday, Sept. 16. Last year’s competition saw 103 entrants with prizes ranging from hundreds of dollars to just under $10,000.
Also on Sept. 16 will be the 10th annual Cape Lookout Shootout, with the North Division competition taking place in Morehead City. The competition is comprised of three “legs,” the first having taken place in late July, the second in September and the third on Oct. 26-29. The championship will be on Nov. 8-12.
The Morehead City Open is scheduled for Oct. 11-15. Last year’s competition saw a first-place prize of $150,000 and took place simultaneously with the N.C. Troopers Association King Mackerel Tournament.
Lastly, the 43rd annual Swansboro Rotary Five-O King Mackerel Tournament will take place from Oct. 17-21. Last year’s competition saw a first-place prize of $108,088 awarded.
(Send comments or ques-tions to zack@thenewstimes.com or follow him on Twitter @zacknally)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.