MOREHEAD CITY — The Morehead City Marlins announced Wednesday that Ross Combs was stepping down from his role as the team’s general manager effective Dec. 5.
Combs held his position for two summers with the Fish, overseeing the summer collegiate franchise reach a third straight Coastal Plain League finals and finish a combined 66-24 between 2021-2022.
“Ross has been an integral part of the growth of our organization since he joined our team in February of 2021,” Marlins Owner Buddy Bengel said. “He was a crucial piece of the Marlins’ success both on and off the field, and we appreciate all of the hard work Ross has done. We wish Ross all of the best as he moves forward in his career.”
Combs echoed Bengel’s sentiment.
“I truly appreciate the opportunity and trust from the Marlins ownership group to be a part of this organization for the past two seasons,” he said. “From everyone that I have worked with, including the sponsors, groups and Marlins staff, you have made my time with the Marlins an unforgettable experience and helped make Big Rock Stadium such a fun environment.
“Of course, the biggest thanks goes to the Marlins fans and community. I love being on the Crystal Coast, not just because of the great beaches, but because of the people”
Dave Lipay, currently the vice president of Business Development with the Marlins, will serve as the general manager on an interim basis as the Marlins hold a nationwide search to fill the open position.
