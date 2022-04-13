The Charlotte Hornets’ regular season ended much differently this year, but the result wasn’t different at all.
The team went 11-4 in its last 15 games to post a 43-39 record and finish above .500 for the first time in six seasons.
Last year’s squad ended with a 6-15 mark in its last 21 games to go 33-39 and finish below .500 for the 14th time in the 17 seasons since pro basketball returned to Charlotte in 2004-2005.
And yet, both teams settled into the 10th spot in the Eastern Conference. Such is life in an improved 15-team conference.
This season’s Hornets posted the most victories by a team that finished 10th in its conference since the Seattle Supersonics went 44-38 in 2000-01.
The Hornets needed help Sunday from the other three teams in the play-in tournament to move up from the No. 10 seed, but Atlanta, Cleveland and Brooklyn all won in their regular season finales.
Last year’s Hornets lost five straight games to limp into the play-in game tournament that was first introduced by the NBA in 2020.
Playing in its first postseason game of any sort in five years, Charlotte was thoroughly embarrassed in a 144-117 loss to the Indiana Pacers.
We’ll see if the Hornets decide to show up in this year’s play-in game.
They’ll take on the Atlanta Hawks in a road game at 7 p.m. tonight (Wednesday) on ESPN.
The teams split the season series 2-2.
If it can pull off a victory in that contest, Charlotte will play the loser of the No. 8 Brooklyn Nets and No. 9 Cleveland Cavaliers matchup. Charlotte’s second play-in game would take place on Friday either at Cleveland or Brooklyn on ESPN (time to be determined).
The Hornets went 2-2 versus Cleveland this season and 2-1 against Brooklyn.
And then, if the they can pull off two road wins in three days, they will be rewarded, if you call it that, by qualifying for the playoffs and facing No. 1 seed Miami in a best-of-seven series. Game 1 would take place Sunday at Miami.
Charlotte, which sported the fourth-highest scoring offense in the league, went 0-4 versus Miami, and only one game, a 111-107 double-overtime loss on Feb. 7, was close. The other three defeats came by 15, 18 and 29 points, respectively.
The Hornets were one of just 12 teams in the NBA to finish with a winning road record (21-20), so it wouldn’t be a shocker if they qualify for the playoffs for the first time since 2015-2016 when they coincidently lost to the Heat in seven games. They also lost to Miami in a sweep in the 2013-2014 playoffs, representing the team’s only two postseason series trips in the past 11 seasons.
Regardless how this week, and perhaps the next subsequent weeks, go, there is reason for optimism in Charlotte.
LaMelo Ball, Miles Bridges and P.J. Washington are three promising young players to build around. Rookies James Booknight, JT Thor and Kai Jones also showed flashes of potential in extremely limited minutes.
As long as the Hornets don’t get blown out by Atlanta the way they did Indiana, fans have plenty to look forward to heading into next season.
(Send comments or questions to jj@thenewstimes.com or follow him on Twitter @jjsmithccnt.)
