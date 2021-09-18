WILMINGTON — The West Carteret girls cross country team placed fourth in the ultra-tough Wilmington Beach Blast nighttime meet at Olsen Park.
The Patriots scored 136 points in the 11-team championship event last week to finish just ahead of Coastal Christian with 138.
Charlotte Country Day earned the victory with an impressive 21 points. Ashley was the runner-up with 119, followed by Cape Fear Academy with 129.
Cary Academy placed sixth with 142 with Enloe (160), Trinity Academy (186), Durham Academy (196), White Oak (235) and Gaston Christian School (245) rounding out the field.
“I kind of felt like we were invited to the private school championship,” West co-coach Larry Lewis said. “It was a change of pace to run against teams we don't normally see. It was a great experience. The kids had fun. We were a little disappointed in the course. We heard it was fast, but the times across the board in every race were slower than we expected.”
Eliza Craig Parker supplied the Patriots with their top finisher in the 76-runner event, taking eighth in 21 minutes, 10 seconds.
Sara Windsor placed 24th in 23:07, and sophomore Ansley Jones took 27th in 23:13. Bella Counts timed in at 24:13 to take 36th.
Ryan Germain finished 45th in 24:39, Riley Preston claimed 57th in 25:49, and Tyler Collins ended up 64th in 26:49.
The boys finished 11th in its 12-team meet, scoring 286 points to finish ahead of Trinity Academy with 343.
Cary Academy took the meet with 60 points, followed by Durham Academy with 64 and Coastal Christian with 79.
Hunter Guthrie was the top finisher for the Patriots in the 80-runner race, taking 37th in 19:31. Landon Gray was 51st in 19:52, and Seth Nelson was 53rd in 20:05.
Rounding out the West runners were: Chance McCubbin, 71st, 21:14; Ford Jenkins, 74th, 21:56; Jack Snipes, 76th, 22:10, and Riley Kay, 78th, 23:34
