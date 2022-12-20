OCEAN — The last four winter track and field meets involving Croatan and West Carteret have followed the same script.
The Croatan boys and West girls have each won those competitions.
The latest meet went the same way with Croatan dominating the boys meet with 212 points. West was the runner-up with 93. Swansboro took third with 77.5, followed by White Oak with 73.5, Dixon with 49.5, East Carteret with 26.5 and Richlands with 24.
The girls meet was much more competitive with West posting 154.5 points to Croatan’s 133. Swansboro placed third with 111. White Oak put up 60 points, followed by Dixon with 49.5, East Carteret with 26.5 and Richland with 24.
CROATAN
The Cougars racked up nine victories in the boys meet, and Matthew Quispe was involved in three.
He captured the 500 meters in 1:06.09.
Quispe joined Brayden Stephens, Cooper Stephens and Luke Nicolajsen to give the 1,600-meter relay team a win in 3:29.43, and teamed with Justin Wax, Noah Guerrero and Trey Austin to supply the 3,200-meter relay team with a triumph in 8:32.49.
Cooper Stephens finished first in the 55-meter hurdles in 7.87, and Brayden Stephens placed second in the 300 meters in 37.82.
Tyrese Cone took the 1,600 meters in 4:37.39 and claimed the 3,200 meters in 9:55.13.
Pierce Mahnke also won two events, taking the high jump with a 5-10 leap and securing the long jump with a 19-08 effort.
Matthew Finizio rounded out the first-place finishers with a shot put of 40-05.
Nicolajsen was the runner-up in the 500 meters in 1:06.66, and Guerrero placed second in the 1,000 meters in 2:50.66.
James Wallace took second in the 1,600 meters in 4:38.53, and Jake Carroll earned a second-place finish in the pole vault with a 10-06 clearance.
Peyton Heath placed third in the triple jump with a 37-10 tale of the tape.
William Reyes, Nate Person, Angel DeLacuesta and Riley Robinson grabbed the runner-up spot in the 800-meter relay in 1:41.78.
Lexi Trip garnered two triumphs in the girls meet for Croatan.
She took the 55 meters in 7.30 and the 55-meter hurdles in 8.97. She also finished third in the 300 meters in 44.94.
Tripp joined Cameran Ladd, Kennedy Zaiden and Tessa McFarland to direct the 1,600-meter relay team to a second-place finish in 4:27.17.
Ladd and McFarland teamed up with Kayla Hunt and Emilie Hayes to give the 3,200-meter relay squad a victory in 11:08.66.
Zaiden won the 300 meters in 43.39, Ladd took third in the 1,000 meters in 3:31.76, Hunt claimed third in the 1,600 meters in 5:59.01, and Hayes ended up third in the 3,200 meters in 13:51.56.
Carly Gordinier earned victory in the pole vault with a 9-06 clearance. Jadyn Melby finished third in the pole vault with an 8-0 vault.
Olivia Caulder gained a third-place standing in the triple jump with a 26-06 leap.
Kate Reardon took third in the 500 meters in 1:31.71.
WEST CARTERET
Tyler Collins won the high jump with a 5-02 leap, Grace Guilford captured the 500 meters in 1:20.11, and Kenley Ballou outlasted the field in the 1,000 meters in 3:08.8.
Those three teamed up with Ryan Germain to take the 1,600-meter relay in 4:08.99.
Germain was the runner-up in the 1,600 meters in 5:57.71.
The Patriots added two more triumphs on the day with Ashlyn Lewis winning the shot put with a 31-04 push and Molly Scott Cottrell taking the triple jump with a 28-10.5 leap.
Hubbard Stack, Kaelyn Mangrum, Anna Johnson, and Minaya Williams placed second in the 800-meter relay in 1:56.43.
Mangrum finished third in the 55-meter dash in 7.63.
Riley Williams took second in the triple jump with a 27-10 tale of the tape.
Cate Siebert earned a runner-up spot in the 500 meters in 1:28.90.
Alexandra Vazquez secured second in the shot put with a 29-06 push.
Mary Beth Garrison ended up third in the long jump with a 14-08 leap.
The Patriots enjoyed three victories in the boys meet.
Hunter Guthrie took the 300 meters in 37.45, Seth Nelson won the 1,000 meters in 2:49.14, and Colton Ellis finished first in the pole vault with a 11-0 clearance.
Guthrie joined Landon Gray, Peyton Wheeler and DaRyan Williams in the 1,600-meter relay to place second in 3:32.24.
Williams claimed third in the 500 meters in 1:07.21.
Jake Knight placed third in the 1,600 meters in 4:39.21.
Blaine Morris pushed the shot put 37-03 to take second, followed by Rufino Miranda in third with a. 36-03 push.
The 800-meter relay team of Evan Jones, Austin Motley, Jaden McBride and Alex Bennett took third in 1:48.15.
EAST CARTERET
The Mariners produced two top-three finishes.
Sadie McIntosh placed second in the girls shot put with a 29-06 push, and Nate Bennett claimed second in the boys high jump with a 5-08 clearance.
