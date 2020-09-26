MOREHEAD CITY — There is a sports shortage in the autism community, something Georgia native Taylor Duncan is trying to correct.
The Atlanta-area 24-year-old founded the Alternative Baseball Organization (ABO) four years ago and has now grown it to 76 teams in 32 states set to launch in spring 2021. So far, in North Carolina alone, there are teams in Fayetteville, Johnston County, Gastonia, High Point, Winston-Salem, Greensboro, Hickory, Mt. Airy and Mooresville.
Now, Duncan’s sights are set on eastern North Carolina, specifically Morehead City, New Bern, Jacksonville and the Outer Banks.
“We want to find that coach/manager that can help get us going in that area,” Duncan said. “Ironically, we’ve been able to accomplish a lot during COVID. We’ve tripled our programs, and it’s still growing.”
Alternative Baseball fields single teams in each market made up entirely of players with special needs ages 15 years and older. Games operate by MLB rules, and players play independently in the field. There are practices and scheduled games as with any sports league.
“We may not be able to play in the same big stadiums or pay salaries, but we’re able to provide experience that is unique and once in a lifetime for some people,” Duncan said. “Sports are necessary for everyone. They go way beyond wins, losses and statistics. It’s about building friendships and relationships. It’s about learning how to work together as a team, to pick each other up when we fall down. All those things happen in a traditional team setting and in real life, too.”
Alternative Baseball seeks to fill a gap that Taylor has experienced himself. He wasn’t always welcome on the baseball field as a child on the autism spectrum. The neuro-diverse nature of the disability can be met with a social stigma, on and off the diamond.
“It was a struggle, overcoming those preconceived ideas,” Duncan said. “I was diagnosed when I was 4 years old, and 20 years ago, the landscape was very different.”
Four years ago, Duncan started ABO to raise awareness about autism and it took off from there.
“The phone calls started coming in from ESPN, the Georgia Sports Hall of Fame and other communities,” Duncan said. “Parents from small communities like Harrisonburg, Va., to the Bronx (in New York City) wanted to know why programs like this didn’t exist for their kids who had aged out in their 20s and 30s. That’s when we realized we needed to take this national and bring this service to as many communities as possible.”
Unfortunately, programs for people on the autism spectrum are most abundant in early years, taper off at 15 and then plateau completely after they turn 18.
“When they take off that cap and gown, a lot of services just stop because they’re 18 years old,” Duncan said. “But it’s important that these services are still offered so they can continue towards the path of independence.”
It is also difficult to recruit people beyond a certain age threshold because as certain services taper off, visibility of available services fades.
“People who have passed that limit, it’s hard to find them because they don’t know about them or don’t have any channels to know about them since they’ve aged out,” Duncan said. “That’s why we recruit now even though we’re in the middle of a pandemic, because it often takes six months to a year to fill the team.”
The league was all set for its second season in 2020 before the global coronavirus pandemic altered plans. Now, Duncan is organizing as many teams possible to provide the valuable extracurricular activity in as many communities as possible.
“America’s pastime is a fun time for everybody to get out there and learn new life experiences that they can take with them off the diamond and into the world of work and the private sector,” Duncan said. “It’s a chance to form social bonds with people just like you. Whether you’ve aged out, had a coach who said you couldn’t play like everyone else, or you never had a chance to play, this is something you can do.”
On top of the games the ABO puts on for the league, as well as an all-star game for players who attend at least 70 percent of games and practices, it holds an annual Ole Time Classic, pitting the league’s most elite players against former professional ball players. The 2019 game was the first of its kind, with the ABO squad falling 14-1. The final score wasn’t the important takeaway from the experience for Duncan, so much as the opportunity the game provided.
“For that being the first year we ever held it, I think they did a job well done,” Duncan said. “It was the best they’ve played so far, and even so, it was a chance for them to try, and that’s what we’re trying to provide.”
More information can be found at the league website, www.alternativebaseball.org and under the social media #powerthroughperceptions.
