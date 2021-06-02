This time last year we were starving for sports.
That won’t be the case this year.
We’re going to be stuffed to the gills.
If you’re jonesing for some live sports in June, Carteret County is the place for you.
We’ve got running, jumping, throwing, wrestling, tennis, baseball, fishing, driving, you name it.
We’ll ease into these first seven days of the month with the high school baseball and girls tennis regular seasons winding down, then like the weather, things will start to heat up.
On Tuesday, June 8, Croatan and East Carteret track and field athletes will participate in the 1A/2A Coastal 8 Conference championship meet at Croatan.
The following day, West Carteret track and field athletes will travel to Swansboro to take part in the 3A Coastal Conference championship meet.
OK, so Swansboro is in another county, but only by a smidge.
Check out Friday, June 11.
We’ve got the 24th annual Keli Wagner Lady Angler Tournament kicking off, East Carteret at Croatan baseball in the regular season finale, West Carteret will host the 3A Coastal Conference wrestling championship, and the Morehead City Marlins will host the Wilson Tobs in Coastal Plain League baseball.
The following day, the 42nd annual Historic Beaufort Road Race will pick back up after a one-year absence.
The 62nd annual Big Rock Blue Marlin Tournament will begin an exciting six days of fishing on Monday, June 14. The Marlins of the baseball variety will also host the Fuquay-Varina Twins.
Check out Tuesday, June 16.
It’s a doozy.
In addition to Big Rock fishing, there is the 2A wrestling regional at Croatan, the 3A wrestling regional at West Carteret, and the first round of the high school baseball playoffs.
The next two days will see a variety of Big Rock fishing, Marlins baseball, and second-round high school playoff baseball.
On Friday, June 18, we’ll also have plenty of options with Croatan hosting the 2A regional in track and field, Big Rock fishing, and the Marlins hosting the Wilson Tobs.
And Saturday, June 19 is no different.
The Big Rock will wrap up its last day of fishing, the high school baseball playoffs will enter the third round, and Carolina Pro Late Models will race at Bobby Watson’s Carteret County Speedway.
The final 11 days will see five Marlins home games, and high school state championships in wrestling and track and field.
July should quiet down some. Lord knows we’ll need the rest.
(Send comments or questions to jj@thenewstimes.com or follow him on Twitter @jjsmithccnt.)
