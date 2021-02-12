MOREHEAD CITY — The West Carteret girls basketball team capped off its conference slate Thursday with a five-game winning streak and a 3-0 week.
The Patriots bumped their 3A Coastal Conference record to 7-3 with a 76-25 victory on senior night.
“The leadership from the seniors has been amazing, and then everybody has stepped up into their roles and played exactly as they need to when they get out there,” West coach Lindsey Howell said. “It’s been really fun to watch them come together as a team.”
West defeated Havelock 56-42 on Tuesday and then cruised by White Oak 57-34 on Wednesday.
“I was impressed with how we played during those three wins in a row this week,” Howell said. “In every single game, someone got hurt, or got in foul trouble, and someone had to step up, and consistently, someone did. I was really impressed with the team effort.”
The Patriots will now root for league leader Swansboro (9-0) on Tuesday when the Pirates host Jacksonville (6-2). If Swansboro wins that contest, West will tie Jacksonville for second in the conference as the teams spit the season series.
Teamwork paved the way this past week for the Patriots.
Nearly four players hit double figures in the win over Havelock. and the team had 16 assists on its 23 field goals. A day later, they had nearly three players in double figures and featured 13 assists on their 21 field goals.
Caroline Beaver, Jayden Lupton and Caroline Baylis each had 10 points while Kiki Hester put up nine against Havelock (3-7). Lupton secured a double-double with 11 rebounds. Beaver had three rebounds, seven assists and three steals.
Beaver scored 14 points versus White Oak (3-6), followed by Lupton with 13 and Hannah Mosely nine. Baylis pulled down 14 rebounds while Lupton had eight.
In the runaway win over Northside (0-10), Lupton scored a career-high 19 points, followed by Beaver with 12, Kasey McCoury 11 and Baylis eight.
Cayman Montgomery, Annie Fitzpatrick, Beaver, and Hester, all three-year varsity players, were honored on senior night.
And while those experienced and talented players will leave big shoes to fill, Howell got a glimpse of next year during the three wins in three days.
Six underclassmen scored higher than their season averages in the stretch, including juniors Lupton (8.2 to 14), Baylis (5.1 to 7.3), McCoury (5.5 to 7.0), and Moseley (2.4 to 5.0), as well as sophomores Maddie Mansfield (0.9 to 2.7) and Maura Huber (1.3 to 2.3).
Sophomore Sydney Roberson also showed flashes of potential during the 3-0 week, including a stat line of four points, four rebounds, three assists, two steals and a block against Havelock.
“This week, we often found ourselves without the seniors, whether it was injuries, like with Cayman and her knee or Annie and her shoulder, or foul trouble, or other reasons, and our underclassmen stepped up every night,” Howell said.
The Patriots will end the regular season Wednesday with a nonconference county matchup with East Carteret (5-5).
Here are results of the game:
VARSITY GIRLS
Northside...................................10 7 2 6 - 25
West Carteret........................... 23 31 14 8 - 76
NORTHSIDE (25) – Sears 8, Batin 4, Nelson 4, Allen 3, King 2, James-Hoxter 2, Stephens 2.
WEST CARTERET (76) – Lupton 19, Beaver 12, McCoury 11, Baylis 8, Roberson 7, Moseley 4, Huber 4, Hester 4, Montgomery 3, Mansfield 2, Morris 2.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.