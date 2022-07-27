MOREHEAD CITY — An extra day of fishing helped the 34th annual Ducks Unlimited “Band the Billfish” Tournament stay on track last week.
Weldor’s Ark scored 550 release points to capture the competition, which faced tough weather conditions offshore and on the mainland. Concerns at the beginning of the week prompted the tournament to add a fourth day to its schedule.
It’s the second major format change for the tournament in the last five years. In 2017, it added a third day to the mix due to the same weather concerns.
“We’ve been forced to adapt, that’s for sure,” Tournament Co-Chair Neal Rowland said. “We were one of the last tournaments to have a Friday-Saturday format. We extended that to Thursday-Saturday for a few years, and now we’ve made it Thursday-Sunday.”
Despite those weather obstacles, the tournament still drew 24 boats and set a purse worth $118,000. None of the boats fished Thursday or Friday, instead fishing the final two days.
“They said it was a little bumpy running out on Saturday and then it flattened out a little,” Rowland noted. “I think Sunday was a little bit better for everyone. As always, we are thankful to our participants and look forward to having them again next year.”
The tournament was an all-release one this year, with boats combining to catch and release four blue marlin and three sailfish.
Weldor’s Ark, captained by Dale Britt, released one blue marlin and a sailfish to win the Level I division. Greenwing angler Jacob Crowe caught a 12.5-pound dolphin to help the boat win $64,140 in prize money.
Crowe is the grandson of the tournament’s “voice of the radio” Richard Crowe.
“It’s fun when you get to the dock and see a Greenwing angler come in and weigh a fish,” Rowland said. “A lot of the boat captains, they want to win, but if they have a Greenwing angler on the boat and a blue marlin bites, most of them are going to put that kid in the chair and give them a chance to earn their stripes.”
A Greenwing angler brought the biggest gamefish of the week to the scales at Big Rock Landing. That was Henry Daniel of Marlin Fever, landing a 54.7-pound whopper of a tuna to help give his boat the edge over Watertight in the Level I leaderboard. Both boats scored 400 release points for the release of a blue marlin, but Daniels’ hefty catch was the tiebreaker.
Marlin Fever went home with $33,140 in prizes, while Watertight won $13,000.
Blue Print won the wahoo division with a 23.9-pounder reeled in by Hunter Crocker worth $2,640 in prize money.
Ali Kat won the Outboard Division with a 6-pound dolphin worth $1,000 in prize money.
Louise Smith of Whitecaps won the Lady Angler award with 400 points for the release of a blue marlin, and Cooper Howell won the Greenwing Angler award with 400 points for the release of a blue marlin and 59.7 pounds of aggregate game fish weight.
Since Sunday was a late addition to the schedule, the awards ceremony slated for Saturday turned into a celebration for the tournament in general.
“We were fortunate to be able to have a big deck party on Saturday,” Rowland said. “The weather was nice for us, and that space makes it really easy for everyone to either drive or pull up in their boats and keep everything at the waterfront. We had to move to this location because of the pandemic, but it has really worked out, and I think we’ll just stay.”
