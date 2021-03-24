ARLINGTON, Texas — Cooper Webb has set himself up as the clear favorite for the Monster Energy AMA Supercross championship after sweeping the last three rounds.
The county native won all three races in AT&T Stadium at Arlington, Texas, but the third of three races there was far from a foregone conclusion on Saturday night.
After winning both Orlando races, Webb has won five of the past six races to wipe out a 13-point deficit to Ken Roczen.
Webb now holds a 15-point lead over the Team Honda HRC rider with five races remaining, including three in Atlanta and two in Salt Lake City. He trailed Roczen by two points entering the trio of Arlington races.
Riders will have two weeks off and return Saturday, April 10.
Webb is looking to capture the second 450SX championship of his career in only his fifth season in the premier class after winning his first in 2019.
It was not a smooth evening for Webb in the third Arlington race. He was passed in his heat by Roczen and later put on the ground by Roczen’s teammate Chase Sexton.
“That was a crazy race for sure,” Webb told NBC Sports Network’s Will Christien after the main event was in the books. “I got off to a second-place start behind Kenny and he was laying it down those first few – had some good speed. I was just trying to hang on and Eli (Tomac) was all over me. I knew both of those guys were really on it today.”
Roczen took the lead in the main event and led for much of the 26-lap race until seven laps remained.
Webb put the heat on high, making passing attempts on Roczen and eventually squeezing by his rival. The two went back and forth, but Roczen’s small mistakes allowed the Red Bull KTM Factory Racing rider to get the win.
“I just focused on being consistent,” Webb said. “I rode terrible in that heat race and didn’t really like being put on the ground. But that was good. It got me fired up for the main event. I had to ride with Kenny that whole race. To make a late charge was awesome.”
The victory was his 17th in the 450SX class and 37th podium finish.
Roczen refused to be discouraged by his second-place result. He led his first laps in several weeks and was encouraged by the holeshot.
In the second Arlington race, he snapped a three-race streak in which he failed to stand on the podium. He finished third in that event behind principal rivals Webb and Tomac. He was second Saturday night after leading more than 15 minutes of the main.
“It was tough out there,” Roczen said. “I was leading and those guys were behind me. I felt like I was hitting my marks pretty good, but it wasn’t enough. Cooper was riding awesome again.”
Justin Barcia and Tomac went back and forth for third, but it was Tomac who made it past the checkers first. Time is running out for Tomac to defend his 2020 championship as he trails by 41 points.
