AYDEN — The East Carteret wrestling team carried a shorthanded roster to the Charger Duals on Dec. 31 and paid the price with a 0-5 day, thanks to plenty of forfeits.
The Mariners fell to 3-19 on the season after forfeiting eight times in two of the matches, nine in two others and five in the remaining one.
The West Craven match went down to the wire with the Eagles edging East 6-5 in individual bouts.
Only two of those matches saw action. Three went to double forfeit, and the Mariners and West Craven each forfeited four.
East fell 48-24 to Ayden-Grifton, 66-17 to Cary and 66-16 to West Carteret.
Shane Hatfield (138 pounds) went 4-0 on the mat, pinning Ayden-Grifton’s Connor Loftin, Rosewood’s Ariam Estrada-Garcia and West Craven’s John Schultz. He also took a 19-4 technical fall over Cary’s Nick Barroso-Joslin.
Hatfield moved to 22-1 on the year.
Daniel White and Josiah Hynes each went 3-0 on the mat.
At 220 pounds, White pinned Cary’s Ezequiel Medina-De-La-Rosa and Rosewood’s Josh Lewis, while at 285, he pinned Ayden-Grifton’s Nasir Ingram.
White bumped his record to 29-4.
Hynes (145) pinned Ayden-Grifton’s Sawyer Norville and West Craven’s Jacob Williams, and cruised to an 11-2 major decision over West Carteret’s Nathan Hughes.
Hynes is now 19-13.
Here are results of the matches:
Ayden-Grifton 48, East Carteret 24
106 – Marcos Romero (AG) win by forfeit.
113 – Bailor Peebles (AG) win by forfeit.
120 – Camden Ivester (EC) win by forfeit.
126 – Jemarion Folks (AG) win by forfeit.
132 – Oceanman Braswell (AG) win by forfeit.
138 – Shane Hatfield (EC) pin Connor Loftin (AG).
145 – Josiah Hynes (EC) pin Sawyer Norville (AG).
152 – Cameron Hudson (AG) win by forfeit.
160 – Jayden Wooten (AG) win by forfeit.
170 – Matthew Britton (AG) win by forfeit.
182 – Keaton Guthrie (AG) win by forfeit.
195 – Double forfeit.
220 – Double forfeit.
285 – Daniel White (EC) pin Nasir Ingram (AG).
------------------
Cary 66, East Carteret 17
106 – Xavier Calloway (C) win by forfeit.
113 – Jack Barletta (C) win by forfeit.
120 – Alexander Schweitzer (C) pin Camden Ivester (EC).
126 – Andrew Metters (C) win by forfeit.
132 – Kerim Annagurbanov (C) win by forfeit.
138 – Shane Hatfield (EC) tech fall Nick Barroso-Joslin (C), 19-4.
145 – Josiah Hynes (EC) pin Jack Hyman (C).
152 – Malachi Wright (C) pin Victoria Evans (EC).
160 – Stanley Brown (C) win by forfeit.
170 – Will Watkins (C) win by forfeit.
182 – Luke Heard (C) win by forfeit.
195 – Romero Klaty (C) win by forfeit.
220 – Daniel White (EC) pin Ezequiel Medina-De-La-Rosa (C).
285 – Rylan Vann (C) win by forfeit.
------------------
Rosewood 66, East Carteret 12
106 – Jason Kennedy (R) win by forfeit.
113 – Double forfeit.
120 – Sebastian Blea (R) pin Camden Ivester (EC).
126 – Logan Tortual (R) win by forfeit.
132 – Michael Linko (R) win by forfeit.
138 – Shane Hatfield (EC) pin Ariam Estrada-Garcia (R).
145 – Gavin Davis (R) pin Warren Bridgers (EC).
152 – Giovani Rivera (R) pin Victoria Evans (EC).
160 – Kaleb Davis (R) win by forfeit.
170 – Ryan DeLoach (R) win by forfeit.
182 – Jahreese Ingram (R) win by forfeit.
195 – Tyler Parrish (R) win by forfeit.
220 – Daniel White (EC) pin Josh Lewis (R).
285 – Matthew Wade (R) win by forfeit.
------------------
West Carteret 66, East Carteret 16
106 – Conner Craig (WC) win by forfeit.
113 – Skyler Oxford (WC) win by forfeit.
120 – Josh Figueredo (WC) pin Camden Ivester (EC).
126 – Dylan Shirley (WC) win by forfeit.
132 – Braden Reynolds (WC) win by forfeit.
138 – Shane Hatfield (EC) pin John Schultz (WC).
145 – Josiah Hynes (EC) maj. dec. Nathan Hughes (WC), 11-2.
152 – Jeremiyah Dixon (WC) pin Victoria Evans (EC).
160 – Lamar Teel (WC) win by forfeit.
170 – Peyton Lindquist (WC) win by forfeit.
182 – Cole Reynolds (WC) win by forfeit.
195 – Hiroki Cruz (WC) win by forfeit.
220 – Joshua Knipe (WC) win by forfeit.
285 – Daniel White (EC) win by forfeit.
------------------
West Craven 36, East Carteret 30
106 – Double forfeit.
113 – Double forfeit.
120 – Camden Ivester (EC) win by forfeit.
126 – Double forfeit.
132 – Tyler Mullin (WCr) win by forfeit.
138 – Shane Hatfield (EC) win by forfeit.
145 – Josiah Hynes (EC) pin Jacob Williams (WCr).
152 – Isaak Niedzielski (WCr) pin Victoria Evans (EC).
160 – Landon Inabnitt (WCr) win by forfeit.
170 – Lathon Morris (WCr) win by forfeit.
182 – Nicola Oneto (WCr) win by forfeit.
195 – Tristian Johnson (WCr) win by forfeit.
220 – Daniel White (EC) win by forfeit.
285 – Hayden Williams (EC) win by forfeit.
