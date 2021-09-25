ATLANTIC BEACH — The West Carteret girls cross country team ran away from Dixon and Richlands in 3A Coastal Conference action Wednesday at Fort Macon.
The Patriots put five runners in the top eight to score 28 points. The Bulldogs registered 51 points, followed by Richlands with 55.
“Mr. (Randy) Newman at Fort Macon fired the canon for us, and the folks from Richlands and Dixon were impressed with just how well the meet was organized and put on by the Fort Macon staff,” West Carteret co-coach Shelton Mayo said. “They are really good to us.”
Richlands’ Reagan Stapleton won the girls meet in 21 minutes, 32 seconds. West’s Eliza Craig Parker was the runner-up in 21:43. Dixon’s Lillian Kamm took third in 22:02.
“Eliza Craig was able to beat Lillian from Dixon who bested her last week, and she closed the gap on Stapleton from Richlands since last week's meet as well,” Mayo said.
Sara Windsor led a group of six Patriots runners to finish fifth through 10th. She finished in 23:26, followed by Ansley Jones, 24:07; Bella Counts, 24:44; Elaina Sherline, 25:44; Caroline Dixon, 25:55; and Tyler Collins, 26:57.
“Tyler had a great race and had her personal best time on a very tough Fort Macon course,” Mayo said.
The Patriots just missed out on a sweep with the boys trailing Dixon by two points.
The Bulldogs scored 31 to West’s 33. Richlands took third with 56.
Four Patriot runners placed in the top eight with Chance McCubbin taking the runner-up spot in 19:58. Dixon’s Braden Grooms edged McCubbin in 19:55.
“Chance had his best race of the season and as a ninth-grader almost picked up the win,” Mayo said. “He did not realize it was a battle for first place until the end of the race. He thought there were some other runners ahead of them, or he might have been motivated more for the win.”
Seth Nelson finished third in 21:11, Carter Bass claimed sixth in 21:43, and Jak Hubinger took eighth in 22:03.
“The top five men in this race for us were all ninth- and 10th-graders,” Mayo said. “Seth continues to get stronger, and newcomer Jak Hubinger ran great as well. That is three ninth-graders new to cross country in our top five.”
Rounding out the top seven runners for West were Riley Kay, 14th, 23:57; Mark Norman, 16th, 24:05; and Grant Richardson, 17th, 24:10.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.