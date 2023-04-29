YEATESVILLE — The East Carteret girls soccer team’s first two league games of the season looked much like its previous three nonconference matches.
The Mariners throttled Northside-Pinetown 11-0 on Wednesday after shutting out Southside 9-0 on Monday.
They held a 23-1 advantage in their prior games against Coastal North Carolina HomeSchool and Epiphany.
In two matchups versus North Carolina HomeSchool, they won 5-0 and 9-0, and they also knocked out Epiphany 9-1.
“Starting our conference play with a big win on the road was very important for us,” East coach Antonio Diaz said after the Southside game. “Our performance was very impressive, especially if you consider the fact that we scored nine goals and hit the crossbar or the posts seven times. That means that we put 16 shots on target past their goalie in 54 minutes.”
The Southside game ended by mercy rule with 26 minutes remaining.
The Northside game ended by mercy rule at halftime.
“Our offense was really accurate and strong very early in the game, and as a result, we scored many goals in the first 12 minutes of the game,” Diaz said after the Northside game. “From then on, we worked on keeping possession of the ball and developing our passing game.”
East started the spring season 1-4 but has since gone 7-1-2 and posted five victories in a row to up its mark to 8-5-2.
Sydney Roberson and Kenliana Dixon each had two goals against Northside with Roberson dishing out four assists and Dixon delivering three assists. Tiana Staryeu posted a goal and two assists.
In the past five games, Roberson has 15 goals and 10 assists, Dixon has 11 goals and seven assists, and Staryeu has eight goals and six assists.
Roberson has 25 goals and 14 assists this season, followed by Dixon with 24 goals and 12 assists and Staryeu with 14 goals and 12 assists.
Cate Wolf contributed a goal and an assist. She now has 10 assists on the season.
Sophomores Bethany Hynes (two goals), Ashlyn Burney, Kayla Foster and Rosalinda Gonzalez registered goals for the first time this season.
“One of the most positive aspects of this game was the fact that eight different players scored goals for us,” Diaz said. “Everyone got to enjoy playing offense at some point in the game. It was a good game for our rotation players to get minutes, and they definitely used their time on the field to show how much they have improved since the season started two and a half months ago.”
Diaz also pointed to the defensive play of Sheyla Hernandez.
Northside dropped to 0-5 overall and 0-3 in the 1A/2A Coastal Plains Conference.
Southside is now 6-8-2 and 1-2 in the league.
Staryeu scored four goals against Southside to give the Mariners a four-goal scorer for the third straight game. She also had two assists.
Dixon added three goals.
Roberson put in two goals and handed out three assists.
Brynnleigh Thompson had one assist.
Olivia Cox and Wolf split time in goal as starting freshman keeper Jenna Jackson was not available to play.
In addition to their prodigious offensive output, the Mariners have shined on defense, securing their seventh clean sheet of the season and giving up just one goal in their last five games.
“In order for our offensive performance to be so impressive, we need our defenders and center midfielders to play with a high level of concentration and aggressiveness, so that the ball stays in the offensive third,” Diaz said. “That is precisely what happened, because our opponents did not have scoring chances.”
Diaz highlighted the defensive performance of Emerson Tarr and Andi Migliore, and midfield play of Maggie Murray.
East should find its first competition since a 6-1 loss to Fike (15-2-1) on March 29 when it travels to Lejeune on Monday to face a team that is 8-2-1 overall and 2-0 in the conference.
