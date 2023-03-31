OCEAN — There is only one girls lacrosse team in the county.
Four years ago, there was none.
Three seniors at Croatan have watched that single program grow from an upstart team cut short by the COVID-19 pandemic to a state playoff hopeful this spring.
Ginger Hayden, Graci Pickler and Kate Wilson still remember what it was like to attend that first practice in spring 2020, watching a mix of experienced lacrosse players and girls who had never played before try to mesh in two short weeks.
When the regular season finally started, the Cougars got off to a 1-3 start before a pandemic-induced two-week hiatus turned into a full-stop cancelation of the season.
“It was disappointing,” Wilson said. “I felt like we had a lot of potential, and it just got cut short.”
The next season, the Cougars finished 9-3 in another shortened season as sports teams across the state played limited schedules. The program’s first full season came last spring, where it finished 11-7 and ranked No. 25 in the eastern division across all classifications.
The team has a chance to up its win total again this season, already off to a 7-2 start and ranked No. 14 in the division. It is also 4-0 in the Coastal/Northeastern Coastal Conference, looking for the program’s first-ever league championship.
“It has taken four years for our expectations to come to fruition,” head coach Nick Moore said. “It’s a huge balance, learning to run a program with girls who have played before and not running off girls who haven’t. You have to set expectations but also have patience.”
The team’s expectations are the highest they have ever been, and for good reason. The N.C. High School Athletic Association (NCHSAA) decided to split the playoffs between 4A teams and 1A/2A/3A teams this spring, a move that opens up major possibilities for the Cougars.
Before this year, the state playoffs had always been open classification since the sport was sanctioned in 2010. All 12 state champions since then have been 4A programs. Last season, 33 of the 40 teams who made the postseason were 4A teams.
With the 4A monopoly ended for the postseason, enter Croatan, the highest-ranked non-4A girls lacrosse team in the state this spring at No. 26 overall.
“We had always lamented the fact that all four classifications were lumped in together,” Moore said. “We made the state playoffs the last two years, but of course we were playing huge 4A teams. It’s fun to compete against those teams, but you really want to compete with programs on your level in the playoffs. There’s a lot of hope now. We came into the season with high expectations, knowing bigger and better things were possible.”
Experience plays a big role for this year’s team, which has seven seniors and seven juniors on the roster. Some girls play club lacrosse in the offseason while others don’t, but that hasn’t negatively affected the team chemistry.
“There’s a really strong mix of girls who play club lacrosse and girls who don’t, and both groups work together really well,” Wilson said. “The older players are teaching the young players, so the transition is easier as everyone is able to build off each other.”
Wilson is one of the team’s scoring lynchpins, along with junior Lauren Hayden. Last season, the pair accounted for 67 percent of the team’s scoring points. There were only three other players on the team with more than five goals.
This year, there are already five others with seven more games left to play. Hayden has scored 26 goals and Wilson 19, while Maddie Sutton has scored 17, Audrey Kirkwood nine, Olivia Caulder seven, and Samantha Hall and Graci Pickler six apiece.
The defense is led by goalie Devan Maready, who has 120 saves so far this season, and defenders Ginger Hayden, Falon McCabe, Sofia Mendolia and Ashley Kirkwood.
“I feel like this year, more than any other year, the team is a big puzzle and everyone fits in it as a piece perfectly,” Wilson said. “All of our defenders fit the defense so well, the attackers can all move the ball around, and everyone’s a threat. There’s a lot of balance.”
When the Cougars fielded their first lacrosse team in 2020, Moore was all on his own. He had a roster of 21, most of whom had never played the sport and some of whom who’d never played a varsity sport.
Pickler was one of those girls, a freshman at the time who’d never picked up a lacrosse stick. She loved the experience right up until the moment the season was canceled outright from the pandemic.
“It was my first time playing a varsity sport, I was really excited,” she said. “I was bonding with the team, so it was tough to see it come to an end.”
Hayden was also a freshman that year, excited to meet a new group of girls after moving to the area from Maryland, a state in which lacrosse has had a much longer, richer history.
She was shocked when she found out that season was the first for the school team, and that they’d have to travel far and wide to find other programs. In 2020, the closest teams were White Oak, 27 miles away, and New Bern, 35 miles away.
“Where I’m from in Maryland,” she said, “there were four or five travel teams within a few miles of each other and every high school had a jayvee and varsity squad, and they were cutting girls. It was a huge change to come here, where we’re the only program in the county.”
In the four years since, she has watched the bond among teammates grow and the understanding of the game play a stronger role in how the team functions.
“We’ve had a lot more time to play with each other, so we know each other better and we trust each other more,” Hayden said. “I already know how Kate is going to shoot the ball and how Lauren is going to play it. This group is really tight and meshes well. That’s huge at this level.”
Moore credits the hiring of assistant coach Caitlin Sabadish and the feeder system Bogue Elite and coach Jessie Burt provides the school for the position in which it finds itself.
“That first year, it was pretty much me by myself trying to start a program with a handful of girls who played club and girls who had never played before,” Moore said. “Caitlin Sabadish has been a godsend, and we have a lot more girls coming in with experience. This is really the first year where the freshman class has come in and fully understood the expectations and the reality of where the program is right now.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.