SWANSBORO — Free throws made the difference Thursday in Croatan’s season-opening 43-35 victory at Swansboro.
The Cougars shot a modest 12-of-20 from the charity stripe in their one warmup game before an exclusively 1A/2A Coastal 8 Conference regular season schedule. It was still 63 percent better than Swansboro’s 4-of-18 shooting and an eight-point difference reflected in the final score.
Down by double digits headed into the final period, the Pirates were forced to foul, but the Cougars shot 6-of-10 from the foul line to cement the win.
“I knew (Swansboro) was going to push us all four quarters,” Croatan coach Andrew Gurley said. “They have a good team over there. Coach Miller does a good job with them. They have some experience, and I was proud of our girls for maintaining the pace and not backing down.”
The annual contest between the two Highway 24 rivals is usually a loud one, but COVID-19 crowd restrictions kept it sparse and relatively quiet, save for the coaches yelling instructions and the Swansboro cheerleaders. Players also wore masks, and officials called timeouts to rest and recover from the mask wearing midway through each quarter.
“I love the (mid-quarter breaks),” Gurley said. “I get nine timeouts. We can break the game down into eight quarters now. We can focus on each one and try to win that four-minute stretch. It slows the game down, keeps them in the moment.”
Neither team held a foothold after the first half, not until the game transitioned to the foul line. Croatan sank five of its eight shots there in the third quarter, led by two from Haley Cousins. The senior guard also sank two three-pointers that gave the Cougars their first substantial lead of the night, 29-18, with 1:14 left in the period.
“It felt great to get a win against Swansboro,” Cousins said. “I feel really confident when I get (to the three-point line) and when it’s in, it’s in and I love it.”
Cousins offered up a brief comment on wearing a mask while playing.
“It’s definitely a restriction, but we’re pretty good with the mask,” she said. “And we’ll get better. Tonight was kind of feeling around to see what it’s going to be like the rest of the season.”
Swansboro also got a pair of three-pointers, one apiece from Alanna Maye and Callie Hermanson, but it couldn’t find the same success at the foul line, going 0-for-8 in the second quarter.
“The free-throw line definitely hurt us,” Swansboro coach Kim Miller said. “It seemed like we were short on a lot of them. Again, (we’re) getting used to the masks. It’s the first regulation game and a look at what the rest of the season will feel like.”
Miller also credited Croatan’s “intensity” as her team struggled to meet the pace at times.
“I thought we were just a little bit behind,” she said. “Croatan came in with some intensity, and we matched it at times and not at others. We ended up having to foul, and they were hitting their free throws. It’s great to play a competitive game, though. Andrew does a great job with his program, and the girls play hard against each other.”
The Cougars came out of the gate with energy, particularly from their three most veteran returners from a 25-3 team last season – Logan Howard, Mia Raynor and Cousins. Howard topped the scoresheet with a game-high 14 points, while Cousins and Raynor added nine apiece.
Raynor is a forward, but the offense runs through Howard and Cousins, both guards. It’s a different look from last year’s post-heavy strategy that leaned on all-conference forward Kelly Hagerty, but the offensive scheme remained the same.
“With any team, you have to play to your strengths,” Gurley said. “We didn’t change our offense, but we may have changed our points of emphasis. We know what we’ve got. This group does a great job at taking what I throw at them.”
Other Croatan scorers were Ginger Hayden with six points, Kelsey McAloon with four and Caroline Harvey one.
Noelle Miller led the Pirates in scoring with 12 points, followed by Dichele Cantoral with nine and Hermanson six.
Croatan followed the win with a road game at Southwest Onslow on Friday, while the boys team played at home for both games. Due to the state-mandated 10 p.m. curfew, matchups between Croatan and programs with four teams – jayvee boys and girls and varsity boys and girls – will place the boys teams in one location and the girls teams in the opposite.
This week, the girls team will open at home against Dixon on Wednesday.
Here are results of the game:
VARSITY GIRLS
Croatan............ 9 7 15 12-43
Swansboro....... 9 4 8 14-35
CROATAN (43) – Miller 12, Cantoral 9, Hermanson 6, Maye 3, Johnson 2, Johnson 2, McAllister 1.
SWANSBORO (35) – Howard 14, Cousins 9, Raynor 9, Hayden 6, McAloon 4, Harvey 1.
