BEAUFORT — The East Carteret girls basketball team did something this season it couldn’t last season.
The Mariners went through the 1A/2A Coastal Plains Conference (CPC) unbeaten, capped by a 51-13 win over Lejeune on Thursday’s Senior Night.
East ended the regular season with 12 straight wins to improve to 10-0 in the CPC and 20-2 overall.
“What a way to close it out,” East coach Ryan Sacoco said. “I’m really happy for our girls. We started workouts in June, and you look at the calendar and see February and it feels like an eternity away, and it goes by in a blink of an eye.”
The Mariners went 9-1 in league play last season with a loss in the regular season finale versus Pamlico and were forced to share the title with the Hurricanes.
“We’re back-to-back champions and undefeated. That doesn’t happen a whole lot,” Sacoco said. “They’ve worked hard for it, and hopefully we’ve got a long postseason ahead of us.”
East honored Sydney Roberson, Hailey Grady, Jamaya Shelton and Camdyn Ensminger on Senior Night.
Grady went for 10 points, followed by Roberson with nine. Shelton tied a career high with seven and Ensminger had two.
Tanzania Locklear scored a game-high 16 points.
The Mariners hit seven three-pointers in the contest with Grady draining three. Locklear, Roberson, Shelton and Eva Watson hit one apiece.
Jazz Miller and Sari Sims led Lejeune with four points apiece.
The Devil Pups dropped to 1-16 overall and 1-9 in league play.
East will next play at home at 6 p.m. on Wednesday night in the semifinal of the CPC Tournament. The opponent is yet to be determined.
Here are results of the game:
VARSITY GIRLS
Lejeune....................................... 2 1 6 4 - 13
East Carteret........................... 17 11 12 11 - 51
LEJEUNE (13) – Miller 4, Sims 4, Bryant 2, Gonzales 2, Estrada 1.
EAST CARTERET (51) – Locklear 16, Grady 10, Roberson 9, Shelton 7, Watson 3, Dixon 2, Lewis 2, Ensminger 2.
