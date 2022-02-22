GREENSBORO — The West Carteret wrestling team placed 13th at the 3A state tournament over the weekend.
Cole Reynolds led the way with a second-place finish to help the Patriots score 39 points.
West placed third in the 3A Coastal Conference during the regular season, but it has proven to be a more tournament-savvy team, tying for third place at the 3A east regional tournament and finishing 13th at states, both top finishes from a league team.
The Patriots brought five grapplers to the Greensboro Coliseum for the tournament. Reynolds reached the finals of the 170-pound bracket, and Skyler Oxford reached the 113-pound podium with sixth place.
Reynolds finished his season 43-3 overall, while Oxford finished 44-9.
Reynolds pinned his way through his bracket, starting with a 3:57 pin of St. Stephens’ Andrew Kehoe (38-10) in the first round and a 3:16 pin of Triton’s Nathan Williams (33-8) in the second. He reached the finals with a 43-second pin of East Henderson’s Tucker Marshall (31-4), where he lost by 16-0 technical fall in 5:57 by undefeated Aiden McCafferty (51-0) of Union Pines.
Oxford was knocked out of the winner’s bracket in the first round with an 11-5 loss by decision to Damarian Garner (34-10) of Southern Durham, but bounced back with three straight wins until the consolation finals. There, he was pinned in 1:23 by Caleb Haynes (40-15) of North Gaston. In the fifth-place match, Fernando Martinez (42-10) of Cedar Ridge pinned him in 3:57.
Other West wrestlers at the tournament were Braden Reynolds (26-22) at 132 pounds, Hiroki Cruz (42-8) at 182 and Joshua Knipe (40-6) at 195.
Knipe was closest to reaching the consolation semifinals, losing a 5-3 tiebreaker loss by decision to Donvavan Frederick (17-9) of Seventy-First.
