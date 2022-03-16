KILL DEVIL HILLS — The Croatan baseball team dropped its third straight game on Friday in an 8-4 road loss to First Flight.
The Cougars (3-3) were only outhit 9-7, got the biggest hit of the night on a two-run homer from Sam Hoy and committed two fewer errors than the Nighthawks. That didn’t stop the home team from scoring in every inning to improve to 2-1.
Hoy’s dinger came in the top of the third inning to give his team a 3-2 lead. That advantage only lasted until the bottom of the frame when First Flight scored two runs to take its definitive lead.
First Flight’s top hitters Riley Gibson, Gabe Kelly and Noah Kinnisten had two hits each and finished with an RBI and a run apiece.
On the mound, Croatan’s Owen Bellamy was the losing pitcher with six hits and two earned runs allowed over four innings. He struck out six batters and walked two.
The winning pitcher was Porter Braddy, who struck out six and allowed four hits and three earned runs.
Croatan will hit the road Thursday for a game at Southern Lee (2-0).
Here are results of the game:
VARSITY BASEBALL
Team R H E
Croatan….....012 010 0 - 4 7 2
First Flight...112 211 x - 8 9 4
WP – Braddy
LP – Bellamy
Croatan leading hitters: Bellamy 1-3, run; Hoy 1-3 (HR), 2 RBIs, run; Marquez-Munos 1-4, run; McFadden 1-4, RBI; Michalowicz 1-3, run; Miller 1-4; Tjp,as 1-4.
First Flight leading hitters: Gibson 2-3, RBI, run; Kelly 2-4, RBI, run; Kinnisten 2-2, RBI, run; Farr 1-1, 3 runs; Braddy 1-4, RBI; Albanese 1-4, RBI; Gibson 1-3, run.
