CAMP LEJEUNE — The Croatan volleyball team swept Lejeune on the road Friday to up its 1A/2A Coastal 8 Conference win streak to 33 games.
The Cougars had already bested Lejeune 3-0 on Nov. 17, matching it with the 25-13, 25-2, 25-8 victory on Friday. With the victory, they solidify their first-place spot in the conference with an 8-0 record.
The top team from the conference will earn a spot in the abridged state playoffs scheduled to begin in January. The next-best teams in the conference are 1A East Carteret, which is only 2-0 thanks to two COVID-19 quarantines and Dixon (4-1).
Croatan has won 20 straight matches by sweep, including one by forfeit. There were no statistics available from the Lejeune victory.
The Cougars will play at Southwest Onslow on Thursday, followed by three games next week before pausing for Christmas break.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.