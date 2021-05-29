BURGAW — The East Carteret girls track and field team took third in a 1A/2A Coastal 8 Conference four-team meet at Pender while the boys finished fourth.
Lejeune swept both meets, winning the girls side with 103 points, followed by Pender with 66.5, East 54 and Trask 26.5.
The Devil Pups placed first in the boys meet with 93 points, followed by Pender with 52, Trask 42, and East 19.
Andralyn Livingston and Cece Johnson provided most of the Mariners’ points in the girls meet.
Livingston garnered three first-place finishes and a runner-up spot, while Johnson claimed the top spot in two events and was the runner-up in two events.
Livingston swept the sprints, finishing the 100 meters in 12.5 seconds, the 200 meters in 26.3 and the 400 meters in 1:05.8. She took second in the long jump with a leap of 15 feet, 7 inches.
Johnson won the long jump with a 16-11.75 leap and placed first in the triple jump with a 34-05.75 leap. She took second in the 100 meters in 12.7 and was second in the 200 meters in 26.4.
Tanzania Locklear earned a pair of top-three finishes in throwing events, taking second in the shot put with a 27-04 push and placing third in the discus with a 71-05 toss.
David Benders was the top performer for the boys, winning the triple jump with a 32-11 tale of the tape, finishing ahead of the field in the high jump with a 5-04 clearance, and going for second in the long jump with a 15-03 leap.
