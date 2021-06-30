GREENSBORO — The Croatan girls track and field team was close to a state championship on Saturday, and even closer to a state runner-up finish.
The Cougars were six points away from first place and just half a point off second.
“We’re really proud of them,” Croatan co-coach Rico Quispe said. “It’s disappointing not to win, but they gave it everything they had, and that is all you can ask for.”
North Lincoln won the state title with 69 points, followed by Cummings with 64 and the Cougars in third with 63.5.
The Croatan girls’ third-place finish was remarkable for two reasons: it didn’t have a state champion, but it did have an eye-popping 13 athletes score points.
By contrast, Angie Allen scored 30 points for North Lincoln with three gold medals (800 meters, 1,600 meters, 3,200 meters), and Cummings’ Kendal Jordan scored 40 points, winning four events (long jump, triple jump, 100-meter hurdles, 300-meter hurdles).
“I think it went extremely well even though we didn’t win it,” Quispe said. “We scored a lot of points, and it wasn’t just one person scoring. It’s more disappointing when it’s so close. I think everyone felt like if they just did a little bit more, we could have gotten those points, but that is normal.”
Sarah Melby brought back the most hardware from the meet, taking silver in the discus with a 123-foot, 1-inch throw, which was just two inches behind freshman Emily Hartsoe of Ashe.
Melby collected a bronze in the shot put with a 35-05.25 push.
She also helped add a point to the team total in the 400-meter relay, joining Shelby Waltrip, Cameran Ladd and Jadyn Melby to finish eighth in 52.89 seconds.
Mia Raynor took fourth in the shot put with a 35-00.5 push and sixth in the discus with a 99-03 toss.
Croatan shined in relays, earning bronze medals in three of them.
Alyssia Trigleth, Logan Bessemer, Samia Brimmer and Ladd finished in 1:49.57 in the 800-meter relay. Ginger Hayden, Trigleth, Brimmer and Ladd clocked in at 4:13.58 in the 1,600-meter relay. And Navaya Zales, Janelle Ketner, Avah Beikirch and Gwen O’Brien toed the line in 10:15.26 in the 3,200-meter relay.
Hayden added a fourth-place finish in the triple jump, leaping 35-08.5.
Trigleth took fifth in the 400 meters in 58.78.
Zales claimed two sixth-place finishes, stopping the clock in 5:28.30 in the 1,600 meters and in 12:00.89 in the 3,200.
Ketner placed ninth in the 800 meters in 2:30.83.
The Cougars weren’t supposed to score in the pole vault but came away with five points as Emma Morton took fifth with an 8-06 clearance and Jadyn Melby took eighth at 7-0.
Morton also finished seventh in the 100-meter hurdles in 17.30.
The Croatan boys tied with R-S Central for fifth in their meet with each scoring 31 points.
North Lincoln won it with 66 points, followed by Lake Normal Charter with 60, Cummings with 47 and Ledford with 36.
The 3,200-meter relay team of Thomas McCabe, James Wallace, Luke Nicolajsen and Matthew Quispe entered the race ranked 10th but took second by shattering their personal record time of 8:45 with an 8:13.80 clocking.
Kenny Lombreglia, McCabe, Wallace and Nicolajsen also claimed second in the 1,600-meter relay in a personal-record 3:29.47.
A.J. Matas added another silver for the team in the shot put with a 47-05 push.
Connor Futral placed fourth in the pole vault with a 12-0 clearance, followed by teammate Jack Daffron in sixth with an 11-06 vault.
