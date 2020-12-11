CHAPEL HILL — High school basketball coaches have received a bit of good news and bad news in recent weeks regarding the upcoming season.
Due to rising COVID-19 cases across the state, coaches feared a disruption to the start of the season that is quickly approaching with the first game slated Monday, Jan. 4
On Friday, Dec. 4, however, the N.C. High School Athletic Association released strict guidelines, including the wearing of masks during practices and games, but made no mention of delays to the season.
On Thursday, Bladen County Schools announced that for now it would not compete in basketball this season because of concerns about the safety of student-athletes wearing masks during play.
According to the Bladen Journal, the district’s press release stated schools will continue light workouts to “help maintain their physical fitness and playing ability in the event that COVID conditions improve, thereby allowing for non-restrictive competitive play.”
East Bladen Athletic Director Patty Evers and West Bladen Athletic Director Travis Pait met with their superintendent Robert Taylor on Wednesday afternoon and agreed that the Eagles and Knights should not participate in basketball this season.
The district’s release said the “CDC notes that wearing a mask during strenuous, physical activity can make breathing more difficult. Additionally, sweat can make the mask wet, which impacts breathing and promote the growth of microorganisms.”
The NCHSAA decision on masks was made utilizing guidance from its 21-member Sports Medicine Advisory Committee. Among that group are eight doctors and 12 licensed trainers.
Bladen schools play in a nine-team league that includes the school districts of Robeson County, Columbus County and Whiteville City. A source confirmed Wednesday to the Bladen Journal that at least one of those districts is considering withdrawing its teams from competition.
HighSchoolOT.com reported Thursday that Columbia High School will also go without a basketball team this winter after the Tyrrell County Board of Education voted Wednesday to sit out the season due to COVID-19 concerns.
Columbia is the only high school in Tyrrell County. Columbia isn’t currently participating in the volleyball season either.
According to the News & Observer, the Wake County school system reported a record number of new COVID-19 cases Thursday at the same time some other districts are temporarily suspending their in-person classes.
There were 80 new confirmed COVID-19 cases at Wake County schools.
The N.C. Department of Health and Human Services on Thursday reported 5,556 new COVID-19 cases in the state, down from 6,495 the day before. The Wednesday count was the highest ever reported in the state, surpassing the previous single-day record of 6,438 cases set last weekend.
Fifty-three additional coronavirus-related deaths were reported Thursday.
At least 2,444 people in North Carolina were hospitalized with COVID-19 as of Thursday, marking the eighth consecutive day of record patient counts.
About 10.5% of tests were reported positive as of Tuesday, the latest day for which data are available. That’s above the 5% target set by health officials.
The statewide and local increases have caused some districts, like Johnston and Granville counties, to switch to online-only classes for a month. Several other nearby districts, including Durham, Chapel Hill-Carrboro and Orange County, have been operating with online-only classes this semester.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.