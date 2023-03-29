BEAUFORT — East Carteret softball fans endured cold and windy conditions on Tuesday to witness something they’ve perhaps never seen before.
Jones Senior earned a rare 9-3 victory to give the Mariners their first loss in the 1A/2A Coastal Plains Conference.
No one associated with the program, including former coaches Doug Garner or AnMarie Ivester, could ever recall East losing to the Trojans.
“I know I never have (beaten East),” said Jones Senior coach Jordy Turner who has led the program for six years. “It is awesome. They didn’t go jumping and throwing their gloves and acting too fired up, because I’ve told them they belong at this level, and hopefully they are finally starting to believe it.”
Jones Senior (4-3, 1-2 league) has struggled historically on the softball diamond. The Trojans haven’t finished above .500 since 2016, going 31-64 in the six years since.
“We have no rec program, and I’ve also coached in middle school the past few years, and I’m just trying to build this thing,” Turner said. “We have five seniors, and we actually have a couple of travel ball players, so they make me look good.”
MaxPreps has Jones Senior losing 12 in a row to East, going back to the 2013 season. The Mariners had outscored the Trojans 128-24 in those contests. They scored double-digit runs in eight of those games.
East (7-4, 2-1 league) didn’t get close to double digits on Tuesday thanks to a lack of timely hits. Twice the Beaufort club left the bases loaded.
“We just couldn’t string hits together,” East coach Jessica Ball said. “We got them, but not at the right times. We just didn’t show up, and sometimes that happens. We did not handle adversity very well. We did not adjust throughout the game very well.”
After failing to score in the first two innings, the visitors scored in each of the next five innings, including four in the third to take a 4-2 lead.
The Trojans held a 12-10 advantage in hits.
Lynn King went 4-for-4 with a double, home run, four RBIs and two runs, and Skylar Dudley went 3-for-4 with a double, triple, RBI and two runs.
Jones Senior had five extra-base hits.
The Mariners didn’t have a player with three hits.
Savannah Oden and Grayson Gillikin led the way with two hits apiece.
Payten Plyler took the win on the mound, giving up no earned runs on 10 hits, striking out 10 and walking six.
Oden took the loss, giving up seven earned runs on 10 hits, striking out two and walking none.
East entered the game having won seven of its last eight, while the Trojans had lost two in a row with one defeat coming against North Duplin (7-1) and two against Pamlico (10-2).
“The other team was having more fun than we were tonight,” Ball said. “I think we have a lot to learn, but we’re learning, so as long as we take something away from it, we’ll come back stronger the next time out.”
The teams will meet up again in Trenton on Friday.
Here are results of the game:
VARSITY SOFTBALL
Team R H E
Jones Senior............004 121 1 - 9 12 4
East Carteret...........100 101 0 - 3 10 2
WP – Plyler
LP – Oden
Jones Senior leading hitters: King 4-4 (2B, HR), 4 RBIs, 2 runs; Dudley 3-4 (2B, 3B), RBI, 2 runs; Rouse 2-4, run; Cazares 1-2 (2B), RBI, run; Plyler 1-4, RBI, run; Combs 1-4.
East Carteret leading hitters: Ivester 1-1; Oden 2-3, run; Gillikin 2-4, 2 runs; Grady 1-2 (2B), RBI; Shelton 2-4; Tosto 1-4, RBI; McIntosh 1-4.
