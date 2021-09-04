There’s losing, and then there’s losing so bad that people start to question the legitimacy of your team, in this case, football.
That’s what happened to Bishop Sycamore, a mysterious self-proclaimed private online school in Ohio that lost 58-0 to IMG Academy on ESPN Sunday.
During the broadcast, as IMG pulled away and Bishop Sycamore injuries began piling up, the announcers revealed that the school had misrepresented itself as having multiple Division I prospects, something ESPN and the marketing group responsible for booking the matchup, Paragon, was unable to verify.
In the week since, all kinds of details have emerged about the school, leading many question its very legitimacy. The school is not listed with the Ohio high School Athletic Association, the school’s website is a broken link and the team’s logo looks like something a first-year college art student slapped together the night before their assignment was due.
The school, which is listed on the Ohio Department of Education website as an online private school, does not have an official building and the team does not have a home field. Video has surfaced of the team practicing at a small park in Columbus.
It gets better.
The head coach, Roy Johnson, was fired last week after an active arrest warrant for fraud charges surfaced. Who fired him? That would be Superintendent Andre Peterson, who doubles as the team’s defensive line coach.
When the school gave the announcers for the game against IMG its roster, it listed repeat names and none of the names had numbers. By the third quarter, with IMG leading 44-0, the situation became clear to the announcers.
This school was not as it appeared on paper.
While not official, it’s being reported on social media that many of the players were between the ages of 21 and 30, junior college transfers who were certainly aged out of high school.
ESPN broadcasted two games from this school over three days. After the ruckus, Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine placed the school under official investigation, but it has not yet been confirmed whether or not the school, or the team, is legitimate.
The whole ordeal sounds like incredible material for a 30 for 30 documentary in the coming years. I, for one, can’t wait to watch it.
(Send comments or questions to zack@thenewstimes.com or follow him on Twitter @zacknally)
