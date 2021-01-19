A great philosopher once noted that sometimes the questions are complicated and the answers are simple.
I’m going to try and come up with an answer that looks simple because it’s based on happiness, something Dr. Seuss knew plenty about.
We have two athletic programs in our area that are extremely unhappy with their lot in the N.C. High School Athletic Associations’ recent realignment plan.
East Carteret is currently a 1A school but has been bumped up to the 2A division and placed in a predominately 3A conference.
The average daily memberships (ADM) of those schools has West Carteret with an enrollment of 1,130, followed by Swansboro, 1,086; White Oak, 1,057; Richlands, 908; Dixon, 891; Croatan, 874; Southwest Onslow, 706; East, 534.
The NCHSAA typically uses ADMs to figure realignment every four years, but this year used a formula that saw enrollment count 50% with Wells Fargo State Cup and Identified Student Percentage each counting 25%.
The Wells Fargo State Cup recognizes high schools that achieve the best overall interscholastic athletic performance within each of the state’s four competitive classifications. The Identified Student Percentage is the percentage of students at a school that receive government assistance as established by the U.S. Department of Agriculture.
On the other side of the coin, Kinston is a 2A program that has been knocked down to the 1A level in the new realignment and placed in a 1A-only conference with Jones Senior, Lejeune, Northside-Pinetown, Pamlico and Southside.
For a variety of reasons, Kinston wants to stay 2A and would like to move to a proposed conference that includes five of its current opponents in the 2A Eastern Carolina Conference, including Greene Central, Ayden-Grifton, Washington and West Craven.
That league would switch out North Lenoir and South Lenoir for Farmville Central, North Pitt and SouthWest Edgecombe.
One of the reasons Kinston wants no part of the 1A conference includes travel. According to an ENC Moments report, Bryan C. Hanks compiled mileage stats show Kinston increasing its round-trip mileage by more than 70 percent, going from about 260 miles to nearly 450 miles.
And so here comes a simple answer.
Put East and Southwest Onslow in the proposed 1A conference that Kinston wants out of because East was in that same conference (plus Bear Grass Charter) from 2013-2014 to 2016-2017.
And put Kinston in the 2A conference it wants to be in.
But here’s the thing: East wasn’t thrilled with that conference when it was in it. I guess you don’t know how good you’ve got it till it’s gone.
And Southwest Onslow probably doesn’t want any part of that league.
These aren’t the only unhappy athletic programs in our area.
Some in the Jacksonville and Northside-Jacksonville communities aren’t thrilled with their inclusion in a split 3A/4A league with Havelock, J.H. Rose and South Central and 4A programs New Bern and D.H. Conley.
Jacksonville and Northside would like to stay with Onslow County programs Southwest Onslow, White Oak, Richlands, Dixon and Swansboro.
If you took East out of the proposed 2A/3A conference, you could let those two programs join all of the other Onslow County schools to form a six-team league.
But that doesn’t work, because we’ve moved Southwest Onslow to the proposed 1A conference that Kinston wants out of, and that’s because if you move East out of the proposed 2A/3A conference, Southwest Onslow would be the only 2A program remaining, which doesn’t work.
You see where this is going.
And if you moved Jacksonville and Northside, that leaves a five-team conference with three 3A programs (Havelock, J.H. Rose, South Central) and two 4A schools (New Bern, D.H. Conley).
What do you with that situation? Five-team conferences are not ideal. Only one of the new 61 conferences have five teams, and that is a special one, including Ocracoke, Cape Hatteras, Mattamuskeet, Columbia, and Bear Grass Charter.
Do you add C.B. Aycock to make it six programs with Havelock, J.H. Rose, South Central, New Bern, and D.H. Conley?
That leads to more issues.
It’s like a game of Jenga. Once you move one piece, it affects the rest of the structure.
It might look easy to make just two athletic programs happy, but if you do, you may end up making other programs unhappy.
And even if you didn’t rock the boat while you attempt to may make two programs happy – good luck with that – go ahead and try it with nearly 430 athletic programs, which is where the NCHSAA finds itself every four years.
So maybe the answers aren’t simple after all.
