KERNERSVILLE — Croatan made history on Saturday, doing something by a county cross country team that had never been done before.
The Cougars won the 3A state meet by six points over powerhouse North Lincoln with an unusual performance.
They didn’t have a runner finish in the top 10 but still held on for a 143 to 149 victory.
“I’ve never seen that before,” Croatan co-coach Andy Bulfer said. “When you do it like that, it is a total team effort.”
Perhaps even more odd, the Knights had a better overall time (1:28.05.69 to 1:28:06.19) and average time (17:37.14 to 17:37.24).
“We showed the kids that on paper they could beat us like that, but we could still win the meet,” Bulfer said.
The Cougars knocked off a North Lincoln program that had won five state titles in a row and seven crowns overall. The Knights held off Croatan last season, winning by 19 points, 106 to 125.
“At the beginning of the season, the way the kids were training, they were doing so well, we knew it was going to be a good year,” Croatan co-coach Rico Quispe said. “But we didn’t want to promise anything because nothing is for certain. Even when you work hard, sometimes you are disappointed, like last year. It just didn’t fall in place for us last year. But we finally did it. We’ve been knocking on the door.”
The top three runners from the two teams went according to plan.
North Lincoln’s Stephen Fernetti, who took fourth as a junior, finished as the runner-up in 16 minutes. James Wallace and Tyrese Cone gave Croatan its top finishers, taking 10th and 11th, respectively, in 16:55 and 16:56.
“We didn’t have anybody trying to win an individual state title,” Quispe said. “They were running for each other. That pack mentality, pushing each other, going as hard as they can for each other, it made the difference. We told them it was possible. They just had to want it, because it was about who wants it more that day. We were definitely pleased with the way they ran. They work hard, they deserve it. We’re really, really happy for them.”
The next finishers were up for grabs.
Bulfer credited Trey Austin and Noah Guerrero for their work.
Austin timed in at 17:51 to place 38th, ahead of North Lincoln’s next three runners. The Knights’ Juan Tinajero finished 40th in 17:56, followed by teammate Logan Richardson in 41st in 17:57 and teammate Alex Bradley in 44th in 17:59.
“Trey is usually our No. 4 or No. 5, but he ran No. 3, and without his move, it wouldn’t have happened,” Bulfer said. “Him stepping up the way he did – everyone had to perform well and do their thing – but he was definitely a deciding factor.”
Guerrero, normally the team’s No. 3 runner, finished as its No. 5 runner after getting pushed into a sign. He clocked in at 18:18 to finish 64th.
“He wiped out,” Bulfer said. “He had to get up and continue on, so credit to him. He was all scraped up.”
Matthew Quispe placed ahead of three North Lincoln runners, taking 47th in 18:04. The Knights’ Bryce Anthony finished 54th in 18:11, followed by teammate Mirko Glavan in 55th in 18:12 and teammate Connor Bagwell in 63rd in 18:17.
Bulfer said watching the race was akin to watching a back-and-forth football game.
“When they went by the 1-mile, North Lincoln was very much ahead, and it was not even close,” he said. “Then at the 2-mile, they had dropped, and we were in command. And with less than a mile left, we looked in really good position. Then they went in the woods, and when they came out of the woods, North Lincoln had come back up, and they made up a lot of ground, not just a little bit, so it was nerve wracking.”
Croatan’s Cooper Stephens took 158th, in 20:54 and Ashton Kirkwood claimed 170th in 23:31.
------------------
The Cougars placed eighth in the girls meet with 275 points, trailing Carrboro in seventh with 255.
North Lincoln won with 50 points, followed by West Henderson with 68, North Buncombe with 94 and First Flight with 96.
Ashley Kirkwood gave Croatan its top finisher in 51st in 21:58.
Cameran Ladd took 69th in 22:26.
Five Cougars finished between 83rd and 92nd.
Tessa McFarland took 83rd in 22:52, followed by Kayla Hunt, 85th, 23:00; Audrey Kirkwood, 90th, 23:09; Kennedy Zaiden, 91st, 23:10; and Emilie Hayes, 92nd, 23:15.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.