OCEAN — Croatan senior Will Barker was looking to be more than “just another swimmer” in college.
That’s why he chose UNC Wilmington and longtime acquaintance and coach Bobby Guntoro over other offers. The decorated senior will fit right in with a Division I program headed in the right direction.
“It wasn’t on my radar to begin with,” Barker said at his signing on Nov. 19. “I was talking to a bunch of colleges, looking to be just another swimmer on the team, and then I found out Bobby was going to UNCW. He called me as soon as he got the job and recruited me to be a foundational piece for a program looking to blow up.”
Barker has already been a foundational piece for a successful program with seven state championships to his credit. He was named an All-American for two events last year, recording two top-100 times in the country. He clocked a 49.03-second winning time in the 100-yard backstroke and finished second in the 100-yard freestyle with a time of 45.56.
Barker has been a heavy contributor for the Cougars in the pool since he was a freshman, winning those seven gold medals and finishing on the podium a total of 11 times. To cap off the 2019-2020 season, he joined Colby Loveless Jack McCabe and Matthew McCray to set a new 1A/2A state record in the 200-yard freestyle relay with a 1 minute, 27.07-second clocking. The same group also won the 200-yard medley relay in 1:35.46.
“It’s always been so much fun,” Barker said. “I look forward to the season every year. We’ve been very fortunate. We should still have a good year this year, too.”
As a junior, he won golds in the 100 freestyle and the 200 medley relay. He won two more in the 200 medley relay and the 400 freestyle relay as a freshman.
“Will Barker has been an asset to the Croatan swim team since his freshman year,” Croatan swim coach Mikaela Worsinger said. “He puts 110 percent into every race and is constantly striving to improve. Hopefully COVID-19 doesn’t interfere with the swim season and we will get to see Will race at states.”
After graduation, Barker will join a UNCW team led by Guntoro who took over at his alma mater in July after eight seasons at N.C. State. Guntoro is only the third head coach in the program’s 42-year history.
He helped lead the Wolfpack to a pair of NCAA championship record-setting relays in 2018 and helped the men’s team to top-10 finishes in the NCAA championships every season since 2015, as well as winning the last six ACC titles.
One person who will be thrilled to watch Barker swim at the next level is his father, Todd, who received a heart transplant earlier this year.
“I thought I was healthy doing what I wanted to do, and then I got sick,” he said. “I had five heart surgeries in less than two years, the last being the transplant. I’m glad I’m able to be here for stuff like this. I’m really proud of Will, too. He’s worked hard, he never complains. He’s doing what he’s meant to do.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.