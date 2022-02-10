RICHLANDS — The West Carteret girls basketball team quietly checked off a program milestone on the road Tuesday.
The Patriots (16-6 overall) defeated Richlands 56-37 to move to 9-0 in the 3A Coastal Conference and mathematically lock up their first outright conference championship since the 1996-1997 season.
They hope to put the finishing touches on their league title with a win Friday when they host Dixon.
Richlands (12-8 overall) started the conference part of its schedule as a league leader but has since slipped to third place at 5-4.
West has won 10 straight since returning from the holiday break. Two conference wins, 43-42 over White Oak on Jan. 24 and 48-46 over Swansboro on Feb. 1, came in overtime, but the remaining seven victories were all by double digits.
On Tuesday, the Patriots led 26-18 at halftime and held the Wildcats to just four points in the fourth quarter. Teiona Frazer led the way with 12 points. Emme Baber scored 11, while Caroline Baylis, Sam Huber and Jayden Lupton scored eight apiece.
Lupton also tallied nine rebounds and four blocks. Baylis pulled down eight boards, and Baber finished with three assists and three steals.
Mallory Foy was the Wildcats’ top scorer with a game-high 15 points.
Here are results of the game:
VARSITY GIRLS
West Carteret................... 11 15 15 15 - 56
Richlands............................ 6 12 15 4 - 37
WEST CARTERET (56) – Frazier 12, Baber 11, Baylis 8, S. Huber 8, Lupton 8, Setzer 3, Graham 2, Green 2, McCoury 2.
RICHLANDS (37) – Foy 15, Feathers 7, Schmitt 7, Williams 4, Bigford 2, Ross 2.
