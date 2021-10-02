CHOCOWINITY — Another week meant another career low score for Jenna Rutledge.
After shooting 75 the previous week at Minnesottt Golf and Country Club, she shot 74 on Monday at the Cypress Landing Golf Course in a nonconference match with Washington.
The East Carteret senior had five birdies, going for 39 on the front nine, and posting a 35 on the back nine, to earn the medalist honor in a grueling five-hour round.
East’s Corrie Rose, a transfer from Cape Cod, Mass., shot 110 to tie Washington’s Anna Shadle for the runner-up spot.
East’s Olivia Cox took fourth with a 111 to finish ahead of Washington’s Elzza Beth with a 113.
Charlotte Bickley, with a 115, and Ella Hamilton, with a 120, rounded out the Mariners’ scorers.
East scored 295 points to handily defeat Washington with 342.
