ATLANTIC BEACH — High winds couldn’t keep 50 runners away from the third set of races in the 2022 Beach Run Series on Thursday.
Participants faced gusts up to 25 mph at the Atlantic Beach Circle site, where 20 toed the line for the 1-mile, 24 for the 5K and six for the 10K. There were 57 finishers in the first race and 59 in the second.
The event, organized by the Carteret County Parks and Recreation Department, was the third of seven events this summer, with individual awards doled out at the end of the series.
Medals based on a points system will be presented to the top three performers in each age bracket, male and female, at the series finale on Tuesday, Aug. 16. To qualify for awards, runners must participate in at least five of the first six races, all of which must be the same distance. The seventh and final race will be a 1-mile fun run only with no times recorded.
The next event in the series will be Thursday, June 16. Registration and check-in will be from 5:15 to 6:15 p.m. All ages and skill levels are welcome to participate. Races will begin promptly at 6:30, but staggered starts will be offered starting 5:30-6:15 p.m.
The race times are recorded electronically by Run the East Event Timing and Management, so runners are encouraged to wear shoes due to the use of electronic timing devices.
Cost is $8 for each race.
Remaining dates in the series are: Thursday, July 14; Tuesday, Aug. 2; and Tuesday, Aug. 16.
Races will not be rescheduled due to inclement weather.
There have only been a handful of 10K participants in the first three races, but Josh Winks, 29, has been the winner each time. He captured the race on Thursday with a time of 49 minutes, 22.67 seconds.
James Mullins, 57, was the second-place male finisher with a time of 57:14.01, and Allen Frost, 43, placed third in 58:09.91.
Delaney Carroll was the top female finisher in the event with a 1:04:19.94 time good for fourth overall. Suzanna Mullins placed second in the division with a 1:18:41.53 clocking.
In the 5K, Christopher Wood, 38, captured his third straight victory with a time of 22:08.12. Mitch Gay, 41, placed second in 22:17.10, and David Garrison, 44, was third in 23:45.38.
Kari Bryant, 51, was the top female runner in the race with a 31:33.04 clocking that was good for eighth overall. Kate Searcy, 35, placed second in the division with a time of 31:33.29, and Jessica Seymour, 46, was third in 32:12.32.
In her first race of the summer, Mary Beth Garrison, 15, won the 1-mile race in 8:51.15. The second-place female finisher was Riley Williams, 15, with a 9:12.27 time that also placed second overall. Elise Gay, 40, finished third in the division with a 12:49.67 clocking.
The top male runner in the race was R. Nilson with a time of 10:26.61 that ranked third overall. B. Gay placed second in 10:36.98, and A. Thompson was third in 11:23.21.
Here are results of the race:
2022 Beach Run Series
(Third set of races)
1-MILE RUN
FEMALE
Overall: 1, Mary Beth Garrison, 8:51.15; 2, Riley Williams, 9:12.27; 3, Elise Gay, 12:49.67.
12-and-under: 1, A. Gay, 12:54.23; Monica Nilson, 19:17.93; McKenzie Jackson, 21:56.64.
13-19: 1, London Hines, 21:56.60.
20-29: None.
30-39: None.
40-49: 1, Amanda Eason, 21:58.71.
50-59: None.
60-69: 1, Jeanette Curtis, 14:18.25; 2, Belinda Schultz, 15:39.23.
70-and-over: None.
MALE
Overall: 1, R. Nilson, 10:26.61; 2, B. Gay, 10:36.98; 3, A. Thompson, 11:23.21.
12-and-under: 1, L. Chastain, 12:38.46; 2, H. Wood, 13:57.72; 3, C. O’Neal, 15:52.05.
13-19: None.
20-29: 1, Samuel Chastain, 12:38.29.
30-39: None.
40-49: None.
50-59: 1, Sam O’Neal, 16:01.92.
60-69: 1, Michael Curtis, 16:56.54.
70-and-over: 1, Allen Calloway, 15:41.55.
5K
FEMALE
Overall: 1, Kari Bryant, 31:33.04; 2, Kate Searcy, 31:33.29; 3, Jessica Seymour, 32:12.32.
12-and-under: None.
13-19: None.
20-29: None.
30-39: 1, Hope Nelson, 32:49.66; 2, Annie Frenzel, 34:39.66.
40-49: 1, Julie Stutts, 35:36.69; 2, Cristie Reed, 40:30.92; 3, Heather Underhill, 45:46.86.
50-59: 1, Colleen Whilldin, 47:57.43; 2, April Pike, 57:41.82.
60-69: 1, Lori Davison, 32:16.25.
70-and-over: None.
MALE
Overall: 1, Christopher Wood, 22:08.12; 2, Mitch Gay, 22:17.10; 3, David Garrison, 23:45.38.
12-and-under: None.
13-19: None.
20-29: 1, James Pike, 28:22.64.
30-39: 1, Taylor Allen, 24:21.61; 2, Katy Morris, 30:55.41.
40-49: 1, Eric Dougherty, 26:58.70.
50-59: 1, Larry Stover, 53:34.98.
60-69: 1, Kevin Hayes, 33:25.44; 2, Gary Davis, 35:42.80; 2, Joe Meadows, 47:05.13.
70-and-over: 1, Sterling Hudson, 42:23.41; 2, Ronnie Davenport, 47:54.22.
10K
FEMALE
Overall: 1, Delaney Carroll, 1:04:19.94; 2, Suzanna Mullins, 1:18:41.53.
MALE
Overall: 1, Josh Winks, 49:22.67; 2, James Mullins, 57:14.01; 3, Allen Frost, 58:09.91; 4, Nick Wilson, 1:06:54.65.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.