OCEAN — The Croatan girls basketball team is looking to wipe the slate clean this season with seven seniors and more depth than in recent years.
The Cougars finished last season 4-14, a sharp downturn from the previous four years when the program went a combined 79-14.
Last year’s underclassmen took their lumps, and now after an offseason of working and training together, head coach Andrew Gurley is excited for what’s to come.
“I like what I’ve seen over the last two weeks,” he said. “I think we’re ahead of where we were last year at this time. Their chemistry is better, and they have a better sense of the speed of the game and my expectations.”
The program goes from having just one senior last season to seven this winter, including its three leading scorers in Ginger Hayden, Madi Rogers and Kate Wilson.
“Those are our three big returners,” Gurley said. “They’re a year older, another year in the system, and they play well together. Last year, they hadn’t played together much before we started the season, so it took us eight or nine games to get into the flow.”
Last season, Hayden averaged 8.4 points and 8.4 rebounds. Rogers put up 4.5 points and 1.8 rebounds per game, and Wilson averaged 3.4 points and 3.6 boards.
The other seniors on the team are Jill Chapman, Kaelyn Parmley, Kelsey McCormick and Kylee Hertrick.
The only senior who graduated in the spring was Caroline McAloon, who averaged 3.1 points and 2.3 rebounds per game.
When preseason officially started, Gurley was pleasantly surprised to see 34 sign up and 30 show up for tryouts.
“We only had to cut six players,” he said. “I haven’t had to make cuts in six years.”
Among the newcomers are four freshmen who will all dress for varsity games. Neely McMannen and Landry Clifton will be full-time members of the varsity team, while Hannah Buchan and Maddie Sutton will dress for both jayvee and varsity.
“I wanted to keep those four girls together,” Gurley said. “That group reminds me of another group of four girls that came to this program a few years back.”
Gurley is referring to 2020 alums Kelly Hagerty, Savannah McAloon, Ally Roth and Natalie Show, who all arrived to the program together and put on one of the school’s best runs, 66-11 in three years, after starting as freshman for a 5-17 team.
Gurley is looking to utilize this season’s freshmen thanks to the new five-quarter rule from the state. The new rule will allow ninth- and 10th-grade students to participate in five quarters of basketball games in a single day. In the past, players who played even one minute in a jayvee game could not suit up for varsity.
Jayvee games have seven-minute quarters while varsity quarters are eight.
“I like the new rule,” Gurley said. “It gives us some flexibility we didn’t have before. I don’t know if we’ll use it every game, but it’s there for us.”
The Cougars will have 11 on the jayvee squad, but it won’t be used often during the nonconference stretch of the schedule, in which only South Lenoir will have an opposing team.
Having seven seniors and four freshmen on a varsity roster of 15 is a recipe for healthy competition, something Gurley welcomes.
“Competition breeds success,” he said. “With as much depth as we have, minutes aren’t guaranteed this season, so it’s making everyone work a little harder and be a little more competitive.”
The Cougars scrimmaged Southwest Onslow on Tuesday, and they are slated to begin the regular season on Friday at home against South Lenoir.
Gurley, now in his 13th year with the girls program and 16th year coaching overall, will be joined this season by sixth-year assistant coach Fred Meadows and newcomer Lynn Gustafson.
Croatan will play its first three games at home with Ocracoke coming in for an Saturday afternoon game and then East Carteret on Tuesday.
Conference play will start after Christmas break on Jan. 6 at home against West Carteret. Last season, the Cougars placed fifth in the league in their first season at the 3A level.
