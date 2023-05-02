MOREHEAD CITY — Solid pitching helped the West Carteret softball team capture a nonconference win over New Bern on Wednesday.
Freshman Caitlin Dumarce struck out 10 batters and didn’t allow a single earned run to help the Patriots win 3-1 and improve to 9-9 overall.
The game marked a pause in 3A Coastal Conference action as the Patriots still remain in fourth place at 3-4.
New Bern slipped to 11-7 overall with the loss. The Bears are in third place of the 3A/4A Big East Conference at 7-3.
While Dumarce pitched a strong game, West also got its share of hits. Sailor Gray led the way, going 2-for-3 with a double, one RBI and a run. Zoe Sabourin also hit a double to drive in a run.
Hope Collins, Hydee Kugler and Emily Grace Phelps each hit a single. Mackenzie Burroughs and Kugler scored a run apiece.
New Bern was limited to four hits, but Carrie Simmons and Codi Mann both hit doubles. Ki’mya Sutton scored the lone run.
The Bears’ Anna Champey was the losing pitcher. She gave up four hits and two earned runs with six strikeouts over four innings.
West opened the week with a game at Swansboro (16-2 overall) on Tuesday and will play at Dixon (10-6 overall) on Wednesday and then travel to White Oak (3-15 overall) on Friday for its final regular season schedule.
Here are results of the game:
VARSITY SOFTBALL
Team R H E
New Bern...........................000 001 0 - 1 4 2
West Carteret.....................002 001 x - 3 6 2
WP – Worsley
LP – Pavy
New Bern leading hitters: Simmons 1-3 (2B); Sutton 1-3, run; Richardson 1-3; Mann 1-3 (2B).
West Carteret leading hitters: Gray 2-3 (2B), RBI, run; Collins 1-3; Kugler 1-3, RBI, run; Phelps 1-2; Sabourin 1-2 (2B), RBI.
