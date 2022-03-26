YEATESVILLE — East Carteret couldn’t complete the comeback Tuesday in a 5-4 softball loss at Northside-Pinetown.
The Mariners trailed 5-1 entering the seventh inning before plating three runs to get within one.
The Panthers took the 1A/2A Coastal Plains Conference opener between the two rivals with both teams moving to 5-3 overall.
Northside has now won 30 consecutive league games. The squad’s last conference loss came on April 18, 2018 in a 13-8 defeat to Riverside-Martin.
East started a two-out rally in the seventh with five straight hits.
Hailey Grady, Sadie McIntosh and Alisha Tosto each registered singles before Anna Gillikin sent Grady and McIntosh across the plate with a line-drive double to centerfield.
Ashlyn Guthrie then plated Tosto with a hard ground ball to centerfield to make it a 5-4 game.
Jaden Clark intentionally walked Summer Nelsen, who hit her third home run of the season in the first inning, to load the bases and then forced Stella Bradford into a groundout to end the comeback.
The Mariners left 11 runners on base while Northside stranded just two.
Clark gave up four earned runs on eight hits to go with three strikeouts and two walks.
Nelsen took the loss on the mound, giving up five earned runs on six hits with eight strikeouts and one walk.
The Panthers scored all five of their runs in the third thanks to back-to-back two-run doubles from Emaleigh Cherry and Taylor Willard. Hannah Black delivered the other run on a single.
Nelsen gave up all five of Northside’s runs and all six of its hits in the third. She pitched a shutout in the other six innings with six strikeouts in those frames.
The Panthers and East have quite a history.
As members of the old 1A Coastal Plains Conference (2014-2017), the teams split league titles with Northside winning in 2014 and 2015 and the Mariners capturing crowns in 2016 and 2017.
The Panthers entered this season having won three straight conference championships, going 35-1 in league action in that time, and also have six conference titles in the past eight seasons.
They are 6-4 in their last 10 matchups with East, winning the first four, losing the next four and then taking the last two.
The previous matchup came in the third round of the 2018 playoffs with Northside taking a 3-1 victory in nine innings.
The Mariners won the last two titles in the old Coastal Plains and then the first championship in the 1A/2A Coastal 8 Conference to win three crowns in a row and sported a 42-game league winning streak that came to an end in 2019.
East and Northside will meet again in Beaufort on Friday, April 8.
Here are results of the game:
VARSITY SOFTBALL
Team R H E
E. Carteret…....100 000 3 - 4 8 0
Northside…......005 000 x - 5 6 1
WP – Clark
LP – Nelsen
E. Carteret leading hitters: McIntosh 2-3, run; Nelsen 1-3 (HR), RBI, run; Guthrie 1-3, RBI; Grady 1-3, run; Tosto 1-3, run; Oden 1-3; Gillikin 1-4 (2B), 2 RBIs.
Northside leading hitters: Black 1-2, RBI; Sawyer 1-2; Braddy 1-2; Willard 1-3 (2B), 2 RBIs; Cherry 1-3 (2B), 2 RBIs; Boykins 1-3.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.