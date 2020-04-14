MOREHEAD CITY — Athletic directors across the state are in a logistical pickle.
The N.C. High School Athletic Association (NCHSAA) has yet to cancel the spring sports season in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic, meaning there could still be a semblance of a season left to play.
What that abridged “season” would look like is anyone’s guess.
“If we are going back, there’s no real timeline set in stone,” East Carteret Athletic Director Daniel Griffee said. “We have nothing from the NCHSAA because they are waiting just the same.”
The state made the difficult but necessary decision to suspend the spring season on March 11, with a tentative reinstatement date set for Monday, April 6. Two weeks later, that date was extended to Monday, May 18. That may not be the last extension either.
“Now the concern is summer and whether or not we’ll be able to get out there at all before Aug. 1,” West Carteret Athletic Director Michael Turner said.
Should the coronavirus curve flatten quicker than expected and the season resume on May 18, the first priority will be to ensure player safety in the form of an acclimation period, much like a preseason workout period following a summer layoff.
“No one is in game shape, so injuries are a possibility,” Griffee noted.
The length of that acclimation period will determine how much wiggle room ADs are afforded for scheduling games.
“If we go back on May 18 and the state allows only a five-day acclimation period, we’d have a chance to play for a week. We think the acclimation period might end up being 10 days, though. If that’s the case, you’re looking at coming back on May 26 or May 28, and there’s no chance (for games) then.”
Best case scenario – each school has roughly a week to squeeze in a handful of games, most likely without a conference or state playoffs infrastructure in place.
“As far as a season, who knows if we have enough days to play even one round of a conference schedule,” Griffee said. “We discussed a county-only style competition to give the seniors some games and recognition.”
Turner echoed that sentiment, with both coaches prioritizing the community sentiment that comes with county games and the recognition of the school’s seniors.
“Right now, the goal would be to just play the other county teams, organize games against East Carteret and Croatan and give our seniors a chance to be recognized,” Turner said. “We’re not going to be able to fix their senior years, but it would be nice to give those kids some closure.”
