ATLANTIC BEACH — Organizers had little to complain about after the Atlantic Beach King Mackerel Tournament.
The fourth annual non-profit event had nearly 30 percent increases in both boat entries and funds raised for the Atlantic Beach Fire Department.
The organizers were also winners in another way, in that they were the … well … winners.
Tournament Chairman Curt Winbourne and his wife, Marsha, and Tournament Secretary and Treasurer Renea Baker and her husband, Johnny, captured the title with a 41.61-pound fish caught aboard Pirate’s Pleasure.
“We caught it early (in the tournament) and sweated it out for two weeks,” Winbourne said. “It was the longest two weeks of my life. The tournament ended at 1 p.m. Saturday. I could hardly sleep Friday night.”
Winbourne also earned the senior angler award, Baker collected the lady angler honor, and they benefited from the heaviest fish in week two and other division entries to bring home $27,000 in winnings.
Their catch just outlasted Jak Attack’s 40.40-pounder and fell far short of last year’s winner, a 65.78-pound mackerel.
“We didn’t think it would hold up,” Winbourne said. “We had no idea it would win. We figured we had our 15 minutes of fame, but it held out. It was really close.”
The other top three boats on the leaderboard were within a pound of the winner with the Lily-K catching a 39.51-pounder, King Krazy boating a 39.34-pounder and No Patience bringing in a 39.05-pounder.
Eighty fish were weighed in during the tournament, totaling over 2,100 pounds. Winbourne chalked up the victory to a “blind squirrel finding a nut.”
“People who know me know it was luck,” he said. “I enter it every year, but half the years I don’t even take the boat out. I’m your typical weekend angler. I’m not a tournament fisherman.”
The three-week tournament appeals to the weekend angler, and this year’s numbers helped prove that point with 141 boat entries following 110 last year – there were just 63 boats in 2018. The format, not to mention a $250 entry fee, allows for plenty of available fishing days based on weather or work schedules.
“If you’ve got a 46-foot boat with four engines, you’re not too worried about a 15-20 knot wind,” Winbourne. “But the guys who’ve got a 21-foot boat, they’ve got to be careful.”
The event raised $55,000, with most of the proceeds going to the Atlantic Beach Fire Department to buy life-saving equipment. The AutoPulse Resuscitation System that provides automated CPR is one such item bought in recent years.
Nancy Evans, who owns a condo across the street from the fire department, provided a testimonial detailing how the $15,000 machine helped save her life earlier this year when she suffered from cardiac arrest.
“She has come back to visit us several times and had conversations with us, and that doesn’t happen a lot in your emergency services career, but when it does, it is really nice to know everything you put into it, the hard work, it pays off,” Atlantic Beach Fire Department Chief Mike Simpson said. “It’s nice to give someone extra days to spend with the people they love and reinforces everything we are trying to do. It makes it all worthwhile.”
The tournament has donated more than $50,000 over the past four years, allowing the fire department to purchase a lightweight utility vehicle, four-wheeler, two-way radios, jet ski and surf rescue board.
There are plans to replace vehicle extrication equipment with new edraulic battery operated extrication tools, and to replace the center lifeguard tower on the main beach strand with a more durable aluminum and stainless steal tower.
“This group that has taken the tournament over has done a great job, and they are committed to supporting the fire department and saving lives,” Simpson said. “They really work hard and go out of their way to make it a success, and they show support for our department every day by funding different needs and equipment that helps us do our jobs.”
The tournament was started more than four decades ago as a fundraiser for the Atlantic Beach Volunteer Fire Department. Proceeds from the event go to the department and acts as its biggest fundraiser of the year.
The original event ran for 35 years until 2013.
Hardee’s poured nearly $250,000 in sponsorship money into the tournament during a prime that saw 500 or more boats compete annually to make it the largest king mackerel tournament in the state. But it began to decline in participation, and when Georgia-based Blue Water Promotions acquired it in 2007, it had bottomed out.
The tournament restarted in 2017.
