As a far-flung coastal county, getting one soccer program in a regional final is a highlight.
Getting three in one school year is just insane. The Croatan and East Carteret girls program are in the 3A and 2A regional finals, respectively, after the Croatan boys reached the 3A state championship game in the fall.
I can’t help but think back to the 2014 season when the Mariners and Cougars girls teams reached the same round, but in lower classifications. East wound up advancing to the 1A state final while Croatan was knocked out in the 2A eastern regional finals.
One of this writer’s favorite memories came in 2014 following East to Whiteville, where the then-No. 4-seeded Mariners scored two goals in overtime to defeat the top-seeded Wolfpack. That game was paused twice due to inclement weather, and by the end of the night, head coach Antonio Diaz and his players were dancing in the torrential rain headed to the program’s first-ever state championship.
In the next game, the Mariners lost in a heartbreaking shootout to Community School of Davidson. Since then, the program has reached the fourth round in 2021, 2018 and 2016 and the third round in 2019, 2017 and 2015.
This year, the No. 10-seeded Mariners are on a road tear, winning three straight up to the 2-0 win at No. 6 Manteo on Thursday. They defeated No. 2 N.C. School of Science & Math 2-1 in the third round and blasted No. 7 North Johnston 9-0 in the second. They hosted and blanked No. 23 North Pitt 9-0 in the first.
East will be on the road for a fourth straight game Tuesday when it travels to No. 1 Clinton, the team responsible for knocking Croatan out of the 2A state playoffs in 2021 and 2019. Clinton is 25-2 and the No. 1 ranked team in the entire 2A classification.
There’s no rain expected in Clinton on Tuesday, but East has been in this position before, facing a No. 1 seed on the road with a chance to reach the state championship.
For Croatan, this season has been an upheaval of expectations. Head coach Paul Slater wasn’t sure in February if this team was capable of winning a loaded 3A Coastal Conference. Instead, the No. 6-seeded Cougars went undefeated in league play and is back in the regional final for the first time since 2014.
It’s the program’s first fifth-round appearance at the 3A level. A win at No. 5 Eastern Alamance on Tuesday would give the girls team its first state championship berth.
The last time the Cougars were at this level in 2014, it took a 1-0 loss at Washington to bring the season to a close. Croatan was seeded No. 6 then, too, and lost to the No. 1 seed from the eastern region.
Since that season, the Cougars’ postseason highlights are a fourth-round berth in 2019 and a third-round appearance in 2021. This spring, the Cougars are set to face a No. 5 seed with the winner facing either the western region’s top seed Lake Norman Charter or No. 2 South Point.
Both girls soccer teams are on the road Tuesday for what will be an exciting night of playoff soccer. It may not be 2014, but we could still see the county’s first girls state championship appearance in eight years.
(Send comments or questions to zack@thenewstimes.com or follow him on Twitter @zacknally)
