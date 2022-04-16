CARTERET COUNTY — West Carteret and Croatan split the Crystal Coast Championship on Tuesday in a four-team track and field competition.
The Patriots took the girls meet with 124.5 points. Croatan was the runner-up with 73, followed by East Carteret with 41.5 and Havelock with 30.
Croatan snagged the win in the boys meet, totaling 107 points. Havelock took second with 73, followed by West with 65.5 and East with 24.5.
WEST CARTERET
Tyler Collins garnered two wins in the girls meet, taking the high jump with a 5-foot, 2-inch clearance and timing in at 51.02 seconds in the 300-meter hurdles.
Sha’niyah Gethers won the 100 meters in 13.26, finished second in the 200 meters in 26.86 and stood third in the long jump with a 16-06 leap.
Grace Guilford proved victorious in the 400 meters in 59.61, Ryan Germain earned a triumph in the 800 meters in 2:37.75, and Bella Counts placed first in the 1,600 meters in 6:07.81.
Alyssa Cooley added the other individual win for West in the meet with a 10-0 pole vault.
The Patriots swept the relays, taking the 400 meters in 51.81, the 800 meters in 1:50.75, the 1,600 meters in 4:10.66 and the 3,200 meters in 10:47.44.
Another West team in the 1,600 meters placed second in 4:20.83.
Ashlyn Lewis secured two runner-up finishes, throwing the shot put 29-05 and the discus 80-0.
Other second-place finishers included: Riley Preston, 800 meters, 2:43.64; Jayden Lupton, high jump, 5-0; Anna Johnson, pole vault, 7-0; and Kenley Ballou, 400 meters, 1:02.30.
Other third-place finishers included: Hubbard Stack, 100-meter hurdles, 18.95; Kendyll Preston, 100 meters, 13.81; Ansley Jones, 800 meters, 2:48.51; and MaryBeth Garrison, triple jump, 33-06.
------------------
West earned two individual triumphs in the boys meet.
Spencer Maxwell took the 200 meters in 23.12, and Jamarion Montford captured the long jump with a 20-04 leap.
Maxwell added a third-place time of 11.88 in the 100 meters.
The Patriots also won the 400-meter relay in 44.08 and the 800-meter relay in 1:33.73. They took second in the 1,600 meters in 3:33.66.
Hunter Guthrie pulled in a pair of third-place finishes, stopping the watch in 53.59 in the 400 meters and leaping 5-06 in the high jump.
Other second-place finishers included: Javaris Miller, 100 meters, 11.78; Peyton Wheeler, 400 meters, 51.98; and Noah Munden, shot put, 44-0.
Javaris Miller claimed third in the 200 meters in 23.89.
CROATAN
The Cougars registered five victories in the boys meet.
Cooper Stephens took the 300-meter hurdles in 42.58, Luke Nicolajsen won the 400 meters in 51.63, Colten Rodriguez cruised to a 10:12.37 clocking in the 3,200 meters, Will Rouse threw the shot put 46-07, and Zach Pruett cleared 12-06 in the pole vault.
Stephens added a runner-up spot in the 110-meter hurdles in 17.71, Rodriguez added a second in the 1,600 meters in 4:44.15, and Rouse tossed the discus 116-0 to round out another second.
Tyrese Cone brought home a second in the 3,200 meters in 11:01.45 and a third in the 1,600 meters in 4:58.29.
Croatan also won the 1,600-meter relay in 3:31.15 and took the 3,200-meter relay in 9:04.37.
The team gained a second-place finish in the 800-meter relay in 1:40.33, and another 1,600-meter team placed third in 3:36.56.
Other second-place finishers included: Kenny Lombreglia, 300-meter hurdles, 43.03; James Wallace, 800 meters, 2:07.06; Joshua Steffy, triple jump, 38-04; and Jack Daffron, pole vault, 12-06.
Other third-place finishers included: Sean Manning, 800 meters, 2:09.80; Noah Guerrero, 3,200 meters, 11:26.46; AJ Matas, discus, 111-02; Matthew Finizio, shot put, 41-03; and Ben Futral, pole vault, 11-06.
------------------
Ginger Hayden placed first in the triple jump with a 35-09 leap in the girls meet, took second in the long jump with a distance of 16-08 and secured third in the high jump with a 4-06 clearance.
Angelica Steffy took the discus with a 91-09 throw, claimed second in the 300-meter hurdles in 51.76 and finished third in the shot put with a 29-03 push.
Kayla Hunt won the 3,200 meters in 13:42.62 and was runner-up in the 1,600 meters in 6:18.38.
Tessa McFarland clocked in with an 18.02 in the 100-meter hurdles to grab the win and finished third with a time of 52.62 in the 300-meter hurdles.
Logan Besemer was third in the 200 meters in 27.38, and Daphne Vickers took third in the pole vault with a 7-0 vault.
The 3,200-meter relay team placed third in 11:26.47, while second-place relays included the 400 meters in 56.88, the 800 meters in 2:00.46 and the 1,600 meters in 4:32.97.
EAST CARTERET
Andralyn Livingston collected two wins in the girls meet, taking the 100 meters in 12.77 and the 200 meters in 26.34.
Cece Johnson proved victorious in the long jump with a 18-01 leap and placed second in the triple jump with a 34-06 tale of the tape.
Tanzania Locklear claimed the top spot in the shot put with a 31-10.5 push, and finished second in the discus with an 80-0 throw.
The 400-meter relay team took second in 52.38, and the 800-meter relay team ended up second in 1:58.85.
------------------
William Sanchez outran the boys field in the 800 meters in 2:03.78 and outpaced the pack in the 1,600 meters in 4:41.17.
Charles Matheka was the runner-up in the high jump with a 5-08 clearance.
The 400-meter relay team finished third in 47.04, and the 800-meter relay team placed third in 1:41.67.
