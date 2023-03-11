DAYTONA, Fla. — Cooper Webb earned his fourth straight podium finish last weekend in the eighth round of the Monster Energy AMA Supercross.
The county native was close to taking the win but had to settle for second place on the unique track built into the trioval of the Daytona International Speedway.
Eli Tomac was 1.8 seconds ahead of Webb as he captured his fifth consecutive Daytona supercross win and seventh in eight attempts.
Tomac pushed his season lead to five points as he now has 186 on the season. Webb has 181 and Chase Sexton, who finished third, has 176. Of the 32 riders who have tallied points this season, no others have more than 150.
This was the fourth time this season that Tomac, Webb and Sexton finished together on the podium. Webb and Sexton are the only two riders to finish in the top five in all eight rounds.
When Tomac crossed the checkered flag, he stretched his all-time Daytona win record to seven and took sole possession of third in all-time 450SX class wins with 49, passing Ricky Carmichael and standing just one behind James Stewart. Carmichael and Stewart were in the broadcast booth calling the race alongside Daniel Blair.
The tone for the race was set in the first turn as Tomac and Webb battled for the lead. Tomac earned the holeshot by mere inches, but it was Webb who grabbed the early lead with Tomac in hot pursuit.
At the one-third mark of the race, Tomac took advantage of a minor mistake by Webb to grab the lead, and the pair circled the track within two seconds of one another from start to finish.
“I made that mistake,” Webb said after the race. “Somehow clicked neutral, and he got by me. But I tucked right in behind him, and I felt like I stayed right there on him, just really hoping for a mistake … we were going for it. I think we left it all out there, for sure. It was great. Led a lot of laps. He passed me there in the sand, and then I got him right back. We bumped going both to that inside. Overall, I’m not stoked for second, but I gave it my best.”
Posting the seventh fastest time in qualifying, Webb was inside the top three during the opening lap of heat two. Swiftly making his way up to second, the two-time 450SX class champion narrowly missed out on victory at the conclusion of the outing.
When the gate dropped for the main event, Tomac grabbed the holeshot, but Webb took an outside line in the second corner and snatched the lead.
With the rain coming down, Webb held command of the race.
Then approximately seven minutes into the 20-minute plus one lap race, Webb and Tomac had a fierce exchange.
The two racers traded the lead four times in one section, with Webb retaining the front spot after the two riders bumped entering a rutted, elevated corner. Tomac was sent wide but not off the track. The incident allowed Sexton to close the gap, and suddenly the top three in points each had a shot at the Daytona win.
Nine minutes in, Webb hit neutral entering the high-speed rhythm just after the finish line. Tomac jumped past and locked down the lead.
In the late laps, Webb made a push to get back to Tomac. The Red Bull KTM Factory Racing rider closed the gap down to 1.4 seconds as the racers reached the white flag, but Tomac laid down a mistake-free final lap and kept his Yamaha up front for the duration of the race.
“Daytona has always been good to me,” Webb said. “I’ve been on the podium here every time I have raced and been close (to the win) twice now. It’s been good competition for sure, we (Webb, Eli Tomac, and Sexton) each have our strengths, and I think we are elevating supercross at the moment. I am sure we will all look back in 10 years and relish it, but right now, it’s every man for themselves. Moving forward, I really like Indy, Detroit, Seattle and Salt Lake, so a lot of good rounds coming up.”
The series will head to Indianapolis this weekend where Lucas Oil Stadium will host round 9 of both the 17-round 2023 Monster Energy AMA Supercross season as well as the brand-new 31-round SuperMotocross World Championship series.
The inaugural series incorporates supercross, pro motocross, and three hybrid-style events to crown one SuperMotocross World Champion in each bike displacement class. The 2023 seasons combine for the largest total purse of any off-road motorcycle racing series with a $10 million purse.
The Indianapolis gate drops at 7 p.m. and will air on Peacock. The race will re-air at 1 p.m. on Monday on CNBC.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.