BURLINGTON — West Carteret saw a boys tennis doubles team reach the quarterfinals of the 3A state tournament for the second year in a row.
A year after Rob Cummings and Adam Cummings got there, Adam Cummings and Moksh Thakore advanced to within a match of the semifinals.
Cummings and Thakore gained a 7-5, 6-1 victory over Atkins’ Owen Anderson and Kathan Gandhi in the first round.
The West senior duo then fell 6-0, 6-2 in the quarterfinal to Hickory’s Griffin Lovern and Graham Powers.
After earning a 6-4, 6-2 victory over Carrboro’s Jonathan Baddour and Theo Buchholtz in the semifinal, Lovern and Powers defeated another Carrboro duo, Jonas Miyagawa and Wesley Hanes, by a 6-1, 6-1 score in the state title match.
Lovern captured his second 3A state doubles championship.
After winning the 2021 doubles title with Costen Holtzman, with whom he also finished second at state last season, Lovern, a senior, joined Powers, a freshman, to win it again.
