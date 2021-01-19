GREENVILLE — The West Carteret cross country teams kept a pair of streaks alive Saturday at the 3A east regional.
The girls and boys qualified for their 14th consecutive state championship meet with top-three finishes as the girls claimed the runner-up spot and the boys took third.
“The women were predicted to be fourth according to the (NCMileSplit) virtual meet and the men were predicted to be seventh,” West co-coach Shelton Mayo said. “Due to COVID, only three teams could qualify for the state championship, and we had some work to do. I don’t think we’ve ever been so excited for a second- and third-place finish.”
Mayo described the course as “sloppy, boggy, swampy and wet.”
“I actually think that it helped us perform better compared to some other teams,” he said. “We have some athletes that in football terms would be called ‘mudders’ and they just step up and perform great in any weather conditions.”
Topsail put up a dominating performance in the girls meet with 24 points. The Patriots edged New Hanover for third by scoring 80 points to the Wildcats’ 82.
“New Hanover almost got us from the first section of (two sectioned) races, but we were able to sneak ahead,” West co-coach Larry Lewis said.
Eliza Craig Parker gave the Patriots their top finisher by taking fourth in 20 minutes, 53 seconds.
“Eliza got out early with the Topsail girls and was able to hold on,” Lewis said. “It was not her fastest time, but it was a great race. She did what she had to do to secure a spot to states and earn All-Region.”
Topsail’s Kaitlyn Obremski won the 75-runner meet in 18:48, followed by older sister Makayla Obremski in 20:08 and New Hanover’s Sophie Lundin in 20:34.
Topsail had six runners in the 14, while New Hanover had three.
“The ladies overcame so much this season to get to this point and were satisfied with a runner-up finish behind a well-coached Topsail program,” Mayo said. “Wayne Rogers has coached for over 30 years at Hoggard and Topsail. He is leaning towards retiring after this season, and it has to be one of the strongest teams he has ever coached.”
Sophomore Grace Guilford continued to step up her game by placing 20th in 22:29 to lead a pack of West runners, including Morgan Mason, 23rd, 22:36; Sara Windsor, 27th, 23:00; and Ansley Jones, 29th, 23:11; Alanna Paschall, 41st in 24:01; and Sydney Eure, 53rd in 25:18.
D.H. Conley won the boys meet with 45 points. Cleveland was the runner-up with 98, followed by West Carteret with 128. West Johnston took fourth with 150.
The “West” in West Johnston provided a tense moment as the top finishers were announced.
“(West Athletic Director Michael) Turner was standing with me as they were calling the team scores out, and when they called out fourth place and said West Johnston, he was so excited and felt the thrills of a normal cross country season,” Mayo said. “We appreciate his support so much, and he was so happy for the kids, parents and athletic program.”
The Patriot boys ended up in the top three despite not having a runner in the top 14. Josh Marson earned the top spot for West with a 15th-place time of 18:07 in the 99-runner race.
“Josh had an outstanding bounce-back performance after a tough conference championship race,” Mayo said. “The one thing about this men’s team is that they always pick each other up when one athlete has a bad race. That is what teamwork is about, and the coaching staff is so happy that the men and women get to run one more race during a crazy COVID season.”
Hunter Guthrie timed in at 18:32 to take 21st, and fellow sophomore Landon Gray gave the performance of the day with an 18:33 clocking to place 22nd. Gray stepped in a patch of mud at the first-mile mark and lost his shoe.
“We had no idea until after the race that he had even lost his shoe because he was so calm and cool about it,” Mayo said. “He said he lost it, and instead of panic mode, he just made a decision to keep on running with one shoe on. He’s a beast.”
Rob Cummings toed the line in 19:05 to claim 40th, followed by Finn Jones in 19:19 to take 42nd and Carter Bass in 19:20 to place 43rd. Danny Matagolai took 62nd in 20:09.
West will next take part in the 3A state meet Saturday at Ivey M. Redmon Sports Complex in Kernersville.
