Did anyone else notice something important missing from the Carolina Panthers’ week-one game against the New York Jets?
I’ll give you a hint – it’s the name of this column.
Even if you’re only a TV watcher, the pregame “Keep Pounding” chant and the subsequent chants throughout the game are an integral part of the Carolina Panther experience. They are 17-year habits that can’t, and shouldn’t, be broken without warning.
That’s what happened on Sunday, though, when the 19-14 win over the Jets came and went without it. There was no pre-game chant and no encouragement from stadium signage for fans to chant the phrase during the game.
It’s unclear why the organization opted to drop the traditional activity from the game. It has been a staple of Panthers games since assistant coach and former Hall of Fame linebacker Sam Mills called on his players to “Keep Pounding” during a speech in 2003 before a home playoff game against Dallas.
In 2005, Mills died of cancer, but his slogan has lived on as a keystone in the organization’s culture. Heck, his statue still sits outside the stadium.
When media outlets reached out to the team about the controversy brewing on social media, officials gave an odd answer. Per Joe Person of The Athletic, a spokesman for the organization, says the team was experimenting with different approaches to engage the home crowd without expressly calling for the chant.
Why the franchise decided to do that out of the blue is anyone’s guess. That answer sounds more like a thin Band-Aid over a boo-boo that could have easily been prevented.
The team says it will go back to calling for the chant on screens in the stadium in the game against the New Orleans Saints on Sunday, but it’s not guaranteeing it going forward.
That’s an odd stance for a team that hasn’t done enough winning to warrant quick forgiveness for a publicity transgression like this one.
With only 26 years in the NFL and no championships to hang on to, there are few traditions the Panthers can claim as their own. “Keep Pounding” is one of them, and it shouldn’t be messed with.
It’s only two simple words, but they’re important ones for the fanbase.
(Send comments or questions to zack@thenewstimes.com or follow him on Twitter @zacknally)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.