BEAUFORT — The East Carteret girls soccer team continued to run roughshod over the 1A/2A Coastal Plains Conference on Wednesday with a 10-0 victory over Southside.
The Mariners recorded their seventh win in a row, fifth consecutive shutout and earned a clean sheet for the sixth time in the past seven games. They have outscored their last seven opponents 61-1.
“Even though some of the other teams may not be on our level, our girls haven’t been complacent or started games flat,” East coach Antonio Diaz said. “We’ve been scoring a lot of goals early, and that shows the girls are ready to play. They are motivated.”
East improved to 10-5-2 overall and 4-0 in the 1A/2A Coastal Plains Conference.
The Beaufort club scored three times in the first 11 minutes versus a Southside team that fell to 6-10-2 overall and 1-3 in the league.
The game ended at halftime due to the mercy rule.
Kenliana Dixon and Sydney Roberson each had three goals with Dixon delivering four assists and Roberson giving out three.
Roberson leads the team with 30 goals, followed by Dixon with 29, while Roberson and Dixon are tied for the team lead with 18 assists apiece.
Tiana Staryeu, Kayla Foster, Emerson Tarr and Cate Wolf each had a goal with Staryeu and Wolf also collecting an assist apiece.
“The offense is clicking,” Diaz said. “The girls are really picking it up at the right time. They pass the ball so well and create so many plays. We are finding a lot of ways to score.”
Two days earlier, the Mariners dealt Lejeune an 8-0 loss.
The Devil Pups entered the contest with just two losses in their 11 games and fell to 8-3-1 overall and 2-1 in the league.
“Lejeune came to this game sitting on a good record, and we knew that they have been very competitive all season long,” Diaz said. “The game was one of those that I consider tricky, especially being an away game, so it was very important for us to keep their players from gaining any momentum. Our girls played with high intensity and aggressiveness, and we controlled the game, allowing our opponent to take only two shots.”
Dixon scored two goals in the first half to help her team jump out to a 5-0 lead at the break. She also had two assists in the game.
Roberson put up two goals and registered an assist.
Brynnleigh Thompson had a goal and assist.
Andie Migliore, Olivia Cox and Staryeu each produced a goal as well.
“I would like to highlight the fact that six different players scored for us,” Diaz said. “We keep seeing more of that lately, and it is mainly because many players are getting more confident and they keep improving in their finishing skills.”
Migliore moved from her usual midfield position to forward in the first half, and it paid off when she scored her first career goal six minutes into the match. She showed her versatility by moving to left back in the second half.
“Our roster is not very deep, so we keep telling players that they need to adapt and be ready and willing to play different positions, depending on what each situation requires,” Diaz said. “Andie is one of those players. She did great in both positions.”
Wolf dished out two assists and now has 13 this season to tie for third on the team with Staryeu.
“She plays very unselfishly and creates a lot of opportunities for our forwards,” Diaz said.
Foster also had an assist.
Diaz also pointed to the outstanding defensive play of Tarr, along with sophomores Ashlyn Burney, Maggie Murray and Foster.
East will wrap up the regular season next week, hosting Northside-Pinetown (0-6, 0-4 league) on Monday and Lejeune on Tuesday.
