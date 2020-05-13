GREENSBORO — Croatan will be well represented at the N.C. Coaches Association East-West All-Star girls basketball game.
The Cougars’ head coach Andrew Gurley will serve as the assistant coach while Kelly Hagerty will be one of 10 players to suit up for the East squad.
The game will be played Monday, July 20 at the Greensboro Coliseum.
Those two helped push Croatan to one of the best seasons in school history this past winter.
The Cougars ended a special campaign that included a 25-3 record, a 21-game winning streak, a regular season conference championship, the first conference tournament title in 12 years and the first trip to the third round of the playoffs in 11 years.
Hagerty averaged 15.0 points, 10.5 rebounds and 1.6 blocks per game and was named to the N.C. Basketball Coaches Association All-District 2 First Team.
She scored 1,256 points in her career and nearly hit the 1,000-rebound mark by pulling down 927 boards.
Gurley, who was named the NCBCA District 2 Coach of the Year, has proven to be a pretty good basketball coach in addition to being the head football coach.
After starting his career with a 51-62 record and 23-38 league mark and finishing no higher than third in conference play during his first five seasons, Croatan has gone 91-30 with four 20-win seasons, a 53-9 league mark and three conference titles in his past five seasons.
South Lenoir’s Don Mooring will serve as the head coach for the East squad. Other area players on the roster include Jacksonville’s Kennedy Todd-Williams and Kinston’s Sheriece Jones.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.