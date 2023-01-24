MOORESVILLE — Croatan wrestler Angelica Steffy picked up one more piece of hardware before regionals on Saturday with a win at the Carolina Women’s Showcase.
Steffy won the 138-pound title at the prestigious competition hosted by Lake Norman. She is 21-2 this season with hopes of repeating as a N.C. High School Athletic Association Women’s Invitational champion.
Steffy pinned Gabby Akers (20-5) of South Davidson in 5:40 to win her bracket. She reached the final with a 5-3 decision over Pinecrest’s Jocylen Mattingly (28-7) after a bye in the first two rounds.
Steffy traveled to the tournament with teammate Kaylum Mills who placed second at 107 pounds to move to 15-8 on the season.
Mills was pinned in 2:46 in her championship matchup with Liliana Zapote (23-6) of North Henderson. She reached the first-place match with a 3:19 pin of Katelynn Barley (11-7) of Mount Pleasant.
Both wrestlers forewent the opportunity to wrestle in either the boys or girls 3A Coastal Conference tournament on Saturday.
They’ll look to compete in the 3A women’s east regional tournament slated Thursday at Havelock.
