SWANSBORO — The East Carteret boys tennis team turned in its third straight loss on Monday, falling 7-2 on the road at Swansboro.
The Mariners (3-9) have lost five of their last six games against an entirely nonconference slate of opponents. East’s 1A/2A Coastal Plains Conference has no other team with a tennis program.
East’s loss to Swansboro (6-5) followed an 8-1 defeat to Croatan on April 6 and a 9-0 loss to West Carteret on April 5. Both are 3A schools.
The two losses that preceded a 7-2 win over 3A Havelock were 8-1 to Epiphany, a 2A NCISA school, and 9-0 to Wake Christian Academy, a 3A NCISAA program.
When East starts the dual team state playoffs on May 3, it will only be playing 2A programs. It has only played one such team this season, falling 7-2 to North Lenoir (10-5) on March 16.
The match with Swansboro was the Mariners’ second this season. They also lost 5-4 on March 7.
In the rematch, East got its two wins in singles play. Charlie Morris at No. 4 defeated Gavin Bennett 6-4, 6-3 and Gardner Gooch beat Tyler Freeman 6-2, 6-3.
Wyatt Nowacek at No. 2 came close to a victory, falling in a razor-thin tiebreaker battle 5-7, 9-7, 12-10 to Kirk Toomer.
All other matchups were relatively close, as well, with Trey Austin at No. 1 falling to Hao Ni 6-3, 6-3, Ayden Guthrie at No. 3 losing to Lorenzo Gervasi 6-3, 6-2 and Ayush Malholtra losing 6-3, 6-4 to Linus Rischbieter.
The closest finish in doubles came from Guthrie and Morris at No. 2 with an 8-5 loss to Toomer and Gervasi.
East only has one more regular season match left on its schedule, a home tilt against West Carteret on Monday, May 1. The dual team brackets are slated to be drafted the following day.
Here are results of the match:
Swansboro 7, East Carteret 2
Singles
No. 1: Hao Ni (S) def. Trey Austin (EC), 6-3, 6-3.
No. 2: Kirk Toomer (S) def. Wyatt Nowacek (EC), 7-5, 7-9 (12-10).
No. 3: Lorenzo Gervasi (S) def. Ayden Guthrie (EC), 6-3, 6-2.
No. 4: Charlie Morris (EC) def. Gavin Bennett (S), 6-4, 6-3.
No. 5: Gardner Gooch (EC) def. Tyler Freeman (S), 6-2, 6-3.
No. 6: Linus Rischbeiter (S) def. Ayush Malholtra (EC), 6-3, 6-4.
Doubles
No. 1: Brady Geddes/Ni (S) def. Austin/Nowacek (EC), 8-0.
No. 2: Toomer/Gervasi (S) def. Guthrie/Morris (EC), 8-5.
No. 3: Austin Eckert/Bennett (S) def. Sawyer DeVan/Malholtra (EC), 8-3.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.