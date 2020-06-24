Depending on what list you found, the top 10 Supercross riders of all-time entering this season looked something like this …
Jeremy McGrath, James Stewart Jr., Ricky Carmichael, Chad Reed, Ryan Villopoto, Ryan Dungey, Ricky Johnson, Bob Hannah, Jeff Ward and Damon Bradshaw.
Cooper Webb could see his name on that list someday.
With good health (never a given in Supercross) and a strong desire to win (that’s always a given with Webb), he’s looking at five to seven more years of prime racing.
The Morehead City native turns 25 later this year, and despite few exceptions, 30 is considered old in a sport where broken collarbones, broken ankles, broken wrists and ACL tears are commonplace.
Consider this: McGrath is the oldest rider to ever win a Supercross title – he was 28 at the time.
Webb is well on his way to breaking into the top 10.
He’s already tied for 19th in career wins with 11. Each of those came during the last two seasons since joining Red Bull KTM Factory Racing.
If he could win nine more main events, he would pass fellow North Carolina native Bradshaw and climb into a tie for 10th all-time with Ward.
At 20 wins, he would have Hannah (27) and Johnson (28) next in his sights to climb up the list.
After winning last year’s 450SX championship, he’s just one more title away from joining a list of 10 riders who have won multiple crowns.
McGrath won seven, followed by Carmichael with five, Villopoto and Dungey with four apiece, Jeff Stanton and Hannah each with three and Stewart, Reed, Johnson and Ward each with two.
Of course, Webb will have his hands full attempting to climb into the all-time top 10.
Eli Tomac secured his place there this season after capturing his first 450SX title. At 27, he became the oldest rider to win his first premier class championship.
Tomac is already in the top 10 for all-time Supercross wins, totaling 34 to stand tied with Dungey for sixth place.
Ken Roczen, who is 26, has yet to win a 450SX crown, but he ranks ahead of Webb on the career wins list in 16th place with 13.
Those three will likely be the cream of the crop in the sport over the next few years.
