JACKSONVILLE — West Carteret won its first girls basketball game of the season Tuesday night with a 68-37 victory over Northside-Jacksonville.
After back-to-back losses to begin the year, the Patriots used dominating second and fourth quarters to cruise to the 31-point triumph.
West outscored the Monarchs 22-11 in the second quarter and 29-11 in the fourth to move to 1-2 on the season. Northside is 0-4.
The Patriots outscored the Monarchs 17-15 in the other two quarters.
Kiki Hester led the way for the visitors, hitting the 20-point mark for the first time in her three-year varsity career, going for a career-high 23. She had six in the first quarter, four apiece in the next two frames and seven in the fourth.
Hester went 11-of-15 from the floor with all of her points coming from inside the arc. She also came up with six rebounds and four assists and swiped nine of West’s 33 steals.
Caroline Beaver registered eight steals to go with six points and five assists.
Sydney Roberson produced a line of nine points, three rebounds, six assists and three steals, while Kasey McCoury also scored nine points.
Caroline Baylis contributed seven points and eight rebounds, while Cayman Montgomery also added seven points to go with eight rebounds, three assists and two blocks.
Hannah Moseley had three points, three rebounds, two assists and two steals, while Jayden Lupton put up two points, eight rebounds and three steals.
West will travel to White Oak on Friday and host Jacksonville on Saturday.
Here are results of the game:
VARSITY GIRLS
West Carteret........................ 8 22 9 29 - 68
Northside.............................. 7 11 8 11 - 37
WEST CARTERET (68) – Hester 23, Roberson 9, McCoury 9, Baylis 7, Montgomery 7, Beaver 6, Moseley 3, Lupton 2, Fitzpatrick 2.
NORTHSIDE (37) – Sears 8, Jefferson 6, Hopkins 6, Batin 6, Asafo-Adjei 4, Nelson 4, Stephens 3.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.