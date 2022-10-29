MOREHEAD CITY — It took 57 years for West Carteret to capture the second league championship in the football program’s history.
It took 12 months to win the third one.
The Patriots earned a three-way tie for the top spot in the 3A Coastal Conference on Friday with a 46-27 win over Croatan.
“Obviously, last year, to win it for the first time in 57 years, that was sweet, and this one isn’t outright like that, but I think as a whole, the conference is up, and we have a lot of sophomores and juniors, so to win it again with so many question marks coming into the season, this one might be even better,” West coach Daniel Barrow said.
West (7-3) moved to 4-1 in the league to tie with White Oak (7-2) and Richlands (6-4). The top seed from the conference will be decided by RPI. Croatan (4-6) finished fourth with a 2-3 mark.
Last year’s title run was largely decided by a strong senior class. And while this year’s team also has seniors making important contributions, other classes have stepped up to fuel the championship run.
A week after throwing four touchdowns and 269 yards, sophomore quarterback Jaylen Hewitt set season highs in touchdown passes (six) and passing yards (362).
“He’s seeing it so much better now,” Barrow said. “The concepts haven’t changed since week one, but now he is anticipating things more. When he gets the ball, he is progressing through his reads so much better. He understands to hit checkdowns, guys out the backfield. He’s trusting somebody will be open and taking what the defense gives him instead of forcing it, and he’s buying time with his feet. His overall development is impressive.”
In addition to wreaking his usual havoc on defense with a whopping 19 tackles, junior Keegan Callahan had two touchdown catches and a touchdown run. Sophomore Cutler Newman had 12 tackles and a fumble recovery.
Adam Cummings represented the senior class well, going over 125 receiving yards for the third consecutive game, totaling season highs in yards (159) and touchdown catches (three).
West also won the county championship for the second year in a row and defeated Croatan for the sixth straight time and for the 15th time in the last 16 matchups. Eleven of those wins have come by at least 15 points. The Morehead City squad enjoys an 18-3 lead in the county rivalry.
Few games in the series’ history provided fireworks like the 21st edition did in the second quarter.
In a battle of contrasting styles – West features a fast-break aerial attack while Croatan is of the ground-and-pound variety – the teams combined to score touchdowns on six straight possessions to register 40 points in the back-and-forth frame.
Callahan scored all three of his touchdowns in the second quarter, crossing the goal line on a 24-yard run and 9-yard and 30-yard passes from Hewitt.
Croatan’s Brayden Stephens found the end zone twice in the quarter, scoring from 7 yards out each time. Stephens left bodies in his wake throughout the contest, going for 186 yards on 35 carries.
Josh Steffy, who had 90 yards on 17 carries, provided the other score in the quarter, sprinting 24 yards to paydirt to start the scoring deluge.
Thanks to Lamar Teel’s 14-yard touchdown catch from Hewitt in the first quarter, the Patriots took a 26-20 lead at halftime.
“You can call it a tale of two halves,” Croatan coach Andrew Gurley said. “In the first half, we’re right there, toe to toe, back and forth. It’s 26-20 at halftime. We couldn’t have asked for a better half offensively. They kept scoring in the second half, and we didn’t. I think we might have gotten worn down a little bit. They play fast.”
Charles Hunt recovered a fumble for the Cougars on West’s first drive of the second half, and six plays later, the visitors faced fourth-and-1 at the Patriots’ 45-yard line. Stephens burst loose and appeared to score, but the ball came free on Jasiah Jones’ tackle and was recovered by teammate Rufino Miranda.
Gurley and the Croatan sideline pleaded their case but to no avail.
“That’s a tough call down there,” Gurley said. “We have a camera in the end zone, and it looked like he was in, but it was a bang-bang play. That could have shifted some things. It took the wind out of our sails, and it gave them a boost. It was a big swing.”
The Patriots took advantage of the call, going 90 yards on six plays to go up 32-20 with four minutes left in the third quarter.
“That was so big,” Barrow said of the fumble. “We were opportunistic. Games like this come down to a few plays. That is one you look back on and realize it was really big. He was walking into the end zone. That is our guys not quitting, getting in there and making a play.”
Cummings began to take over the second half on the drive, scoring from 25 yards out on a juke-and-go after a throw from Hewitt. He followed with touchdown catches of 9 and 49 yards over the next seven minutes.
“Adam comes up with big plays every week,” Barrow said. “When we need something, he is the guy. They’re not designed plays. He just makes guys miss. That is what he brings to the field.”
Croatan’s P.J. Kramer put the final score on the board with a 17-yard touchdown catch from Coleman Davis with 27 seconds remaining on the clock.
Here are results of the game:
Croatan.............................. 0 20 0 7 - 27
West Carteret...................... 6 20 13 7 - 46
Croatan West Carteret
15 First Downs 17
54-276 Rushes-yards 21-69
4-12-1 Passing 20-35-0
78 Passing yards 362
354 Total yards 431
4-38.8 Punts-average 1-13
2-2 Fumbles-lost 3-2
6-46 Penalties-yards 4-30
48 Return yards 89
Scoring Summary
WC – Teel 14 pass from Hewitt (kick blocked), 9:20, 1st.
C – Steffy 24 run (Boyd kick), 9:57, 2nd.
WC – Callahan 24 run (run failed), 9:00, 2nd.
C – Stephens 7 run (pass failed), 6:32, 2nd.
WC – Callahan 9 pass from Hewitt (Lind kick), 4:47, 2nd.
C – Stephens 7 run (Boyd kick), 1:45, 2nd.
WC – Callahan 30 pass from Hewitt (Lind kick), 1:07, 2nd.
WC – Cummings 25 pass from Hewitt (kick failed), 4:00, 3rd.
WC – Cummings 9 pass from Hewitt (Lind kick), 0:59, 3rd.
WC – Cummings 49 pass from Hewitt (Lind kick), 8:55, 4th.
C – Kramer 17 pass from Davis (Boyd kick), 0:27, 4th.
Individual Stats
RUSHING: Croatan – Stephens 35-186; Steffy 17-90; Taylor 2-0. West Carteret – Callahan 10-54; Teel 5-22; Newman 2-4; Miranda 1-1; Garner 1-0; Hewitt 2-(-10).
PASSING: Croatan – Taylor 2-4-0-0-59; Davis 2-8-0-1-19. West Carteret – Hewitt 20-35-6-0-362.
RECEIVING: Croatan – J. Griffing 3-69; Taylor 1-12. West Carteret – Cummings 7-159; Callahan 4-51; Dade’El 3-47; Cartwright 2-47; Garner 1-33; Teel 2-21; Hester 1-4.
