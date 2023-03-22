KILL DEVIL HILLS — Croatan won its second baseball game in the last four outings Saturday with a 12-5 road tilt at First Flight.
Then on Monday, the Cougars continued to roll with a 9-2 triumph at East Carteret.
The Cougars (3-6) have played a murderer’s row of nonconference opponents this season, with the win over First Flight (2-1) the Nighthawks’ first loss of their season.
Croatan’s six opponents so far this season have a combined 28-10 (.737) record.
Runs did not come easy early for either team, with the score knotted at 1-1 through the fourth inning. Croatan broke the game open with five runs in the top of the fifth, followed by four in the sixth and two more in the seventh.
Easton Taylor went 3-for-3 at the plate and scored three runs to lead the offense. Chase Byrd belted two doubles as part of a 2-for-3 night that included one RBI and a run.
Nathan Griffin hit 2-for-5 and drove in four runs on top of two scores of his own. Liam McFadden hit 1-for-3 with one RBI and a run. McFadden also stole two bases, while Derrick Findley, Taylor and Griffin swiped one apiece.
Broderyk Miller got the nod on the mound, starting and pitching into the sixth inning to earn the win. He struck out five batters and walked four while allowing four hits and as many earned runs.
McFadden pitched the last 1 1/3 innings, giving up one hit and striking out two batters.
Gabe Kelly was First Flight’s leading hitter, going 2-for-3 with two RBIs and a run, and the team’s losing pitcher with two innings on the mound. He gave up five hits and five earned runs and tallied three strikeouts.
The Cougars were walked 10 times and only struck out four times.
Here are results of the game:
VARSITY BASEBALL
Team R H E
Croatan..........010 054 2 - 12 8 1
First Flight......100 031 0 - 5 5 4
WP – Miller
LP – Kelly
Croatan leading hitters: Taylor 3-3, 3 runs; Byrd 2-3 (2 2B), RBI, run; Griffin 2-5, 4 RBIs, 2 runs; McFadden 1-3, RBI, run.
First Flight leading hitters: Kelly 2-3, 2 RBIs, run; Albanese 1-4 (2B), 2 RBIs; LaVier 1-2, run; Ouelette 1-3.
